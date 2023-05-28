CSK vs GT Final: Chennai or Gujarat, who will win the IPL title, see head to head record here

On Sunday (May 28) at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadiumIPL 2023Final match will be played. In this title clash, the teams of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be face to face. On one hand, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team will come out with the intention of winning their fifth title, while on the other hand, Hardik Pandya would like to make his team the champion for the second time in a row. In such a situation, both the teams will go into this match with their best playing 11. And before the match, know here who is ahead in the head to head record.

head to head record

Chennai and Gujarat teams have come face to face four times in IPL history. In which Gujarat has won three matches while CSK has been able to win only one match. Chennai had defeated Gujarat in the qualifier match earlier this season. At the same time, it will be interesting to see whether Dhoni’s team will capture the title by defeating Gujarat in his own house or once again Gujarat’s team will become the champion.

When and where to watch live?

The final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Possible playing 11 of CSK vs GT match

Chennai Super Kings:Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Mahish Tikshana, Mathisa Pathirana, Deepak Chahar

Gujarat Titans:Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (W), Hardik Pandya (C), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

