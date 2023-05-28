CSK vs GT Final: If it rains even on the reserve day, then who will become the champion, know here

Chennai Super Kings And Gujarat Titans The final match of IPL 2023 is to be played on Sunday (May 28). But the rain has disrupted this match. In such a situation, if the match does not start till late Sunday night, then the match will be played on the reserve day. There is also a big question in the mind of the fans that if the rain spoils the match even on the reserve day, then who will be the winner? Let us tell you that due to rain, the match could not be played even on the reserve day, then the fans’ favorite Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings will get a big blow.

If it rains even on the reserve day, who will become the champion?

Yes, as per the rules, if the match could not be played on both the days due to rain, then Gujarat Titans would be declared as the winner because of being on top of the points table. In the league matches, Gujarat won 10 of their 14 matches and scored 320 points. If the match starts by 9.35 pm on Sunday, then the overs of the match will not be cut. On the other hand, if the match starts till 12.06 late night, then the match will be reduced to 5 overs.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final match suffering Heavy Rain in Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.@msdhoni @hardikpandya7 #NarendraModiStadium #IPL2023Final pic.twitter.com/mStklWFf0F

— RP Gelot (@RP_Gelot) May 28, 2023

