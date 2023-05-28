CSK vs GT Final: Match canceled due to rain! So who will become the new champion of IPL, know here

New champion of IPL 2023 to be found today. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s final match of this grand league Chennai Super Kings and Hardik Pandya Gujarat Titans will be played between This match between the two teams will be played at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, the world’s largest cricket stadium. However, rain can play a big role in this match. In such a situation, if the rain disturbs the fierce title clash and the match has to be cancelled, then which team will be considered as the champion, know everything here.

If the final match is canceled then who will become the champion

If rain interrupts the thrilling final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, then the umpires would like to play at least 5 overs. If this is also not possible, then at least one over will be tried to get the game done. However, if the rain does not stop and the match has to be cancelled, it will benefit Gujarat Titans and they will be considered champions for the second time in a row. Actually, Gujarat was on top in the league stage. Gujarat will benefit from this in such a situation and will be considered as the champion.

How will be the weather on the final day

When the IPL final will take place on May 28, the weather in Ahmedabad is likely to be favorable for the game of cricket. According to Meteorological Department’s trusted Accuweather, the temperature is going to be between 35 to 40 degrees and there is no possibility of rain. In such a situation, cricket fans will get to see an exciting match.

When and where to watch live

In the IPL final, the match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

