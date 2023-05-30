CSK vs GT: ‘If I have to lose, I would like to lose against Dhoni’, Hardik Pandya said after the final defeat

CSK vs GT / IPL 2023 Final: In a heart-stopping final, Chennai Super Kings won the IPL title for the fifth time. He defeated defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets in a thrilling final played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday’s Reserve Day. After this defeat, Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya praised Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. He said that if he had to lose, he would like to lose against Dhoni only.

After the defeat in the final match of IPL, Hardik Pandya said that I think we did everything right as a team. We played with all our heart and I am proud of our team, the way they have given competition to other teams throughout the tournament is commendable. He said that we have one aim that we win together, we lose together. I do not want to make any excuse here. Dhoni’s team CSK performed better.

CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni won the IPL title for the fifth time, Ravindra Jadeja became the hero of the match

Sai Sudarshan did wonders

Hardik Pandya further said that we batted very well, especially Sai Sudarshan did wonders. It is not easy to play so well at this level. We work to back every player. At the same time, we try to make the best use of them.

CSK vs GT/IPL 2023 Final

The final match was exciting

Let us tell you that in the thrilling final, Gujarat scored 214 runs for five wickets while batting first. After this, due to rain, Chennai got the target of 171 runs in 15 overs. Chennai needed 10 runs off the last two balls. Ravindra Jadeja made CSK the IPL champion for the fifth time by hitting a six on the fifth ball and a four on the last ball. With this, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni equaled Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians in terms of winning the IPL title for the fifth time. Chennai had earlier won the title in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

