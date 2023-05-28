CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final: Final match between Chennai and Gujarat will be held on Reserve Day, keep your ticket safe

IPL 2023 final to be held on reserve day

The final match of IPL 2023 was to be played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans on Sunday, but due to incessant rains in Ahmedabad, the match has been shifted to Reserve Day. Now the final match of IPL 2023 will be played tomorrow i.e. Monday, May 29 from 7.30 pm.

The #final of the #TATAIPL 2023 has been moved to the reserve day on 29th May – 7:30 PM IST at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Physical tickets for today will be valid tomorrow. We request you to keep the tickets safe & intact. #CSKvGT

Crowd of spectators gathered in Jamshedpur Fan Park, rain disappointed

Jamshedpur Fan Park has been set up for the IPL final. A large number of people have reached this fan park. Although it is currently raining in Ahmedabad. The fans who reached the Fan Park are also waiting for the rain to stop soon.

Jamshedpur Fan Park

Rain is not stopping in Ahmedabad, match will be of 5 overs

It is raining in Ahmedabad. In view of the rain, now there can be a match of 5 overs between the two teams.

Rain started again in Ahmedabad

It started raining again at the Narendra Modi Stadium. In such a situation, the fans will have to wait longer for the match to start.

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final match suffering Heavy Rain in Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad.

Umpires came to inspect the ground

After the rain stopped at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the on-field umpires have reached to inspect the ground. Let us tell you that if the match starts before 9.30, then there will be no cut in the overs and the fans will get to see the entire match.

Players of both the teams landed on the ground for warm-up

The fans who reached the Narendra Modi Stadium to watch the grand finale have got a big relief. Players of both the teams are also seen doing warm-up on the field.

CSK Vs GT Final overs per side on timing: 9.45pm – 19 overs per side. 10.30pm – 15 overs per side. 11pm – 12 overs per side. 11.30pm – 9 overs per side.

Rain stopped in Ahmedabad, covers are being removed from the ground

There is great news for the fans. The rain has stopped in Ahmedabad. At the same time, covers are also being removed from the ground. Soon the fans will get to see the high voltage match.

If it rains even on the reserve day then who will become the champion

According to the information of the Meteorological Department, it is expected to rain in Ahmedabad tomorrow also. On the other hand, if the match goes to the reserve day and the match is canceled due to rain, then it will be beneficial for Gujarat Titans. Gujarat was on top of the points table and according to the rules, the top team will be declared as the champion.

Fans sitting in the stadium are disappointed waiting for the rain to stop

The toss has not yet taken place in the final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. It is raining continuously in Ahmedabad. While the fans are waiting for the rain to stop.

#IPL2023Final , #CSKvsGT TOSS Delayed Due To Rain⛈️!!

If the rain does not stop, then how will the result be

If the rain continues in Ahmedabad, then the result of the match will be known on the Reserve Day i.e. (May 29). Although the fans are hoping that the rain will stop soon and they will get to see a bang.

Scenarios for the night: 9️⃣:4️⃣0️⃣ – Full Game 1️⃣1️⃣:5️⃣6️⃣ – Five Over Game No Game – Reserve Day Tomorrow

Good news for fans, rain stopped in Ahmedabad

Big news is coming for the fans. The rain has stopped in Ahmedabad. Let us tell you that if the match starts till 9:35 in the night, then the overs will not be cut. But if the match does not start till 12:06 minutes late in the night, then the overs will be reduced to 5 overs.

Rain starts in Ahmedabad, match may be delayed

Light rain has started in Ahmedabad. The covers have come on the field. If the rain continues, the toss may be delayed. Due to rain in the final, the time of the match can be stretched. The players of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans are currently in the dressing room. Hope the rain stops soon.

Bad news: Rain started, covers on.

IPL 2023 winning team will get Rs 20 crore

In the first season of IPL, 4 crore 80 lakh rupees were given to the champion team as a reward. Apart from this, prize money of Rs 2.4 crore was given to the runner-up team, but now with time this prize money has increased. Since 2008, the prize money of IPL has increased five times. The team that wins the IPL 2023 title will get prize money of Rs 20 crore. While the team that faces defeat in the final will be given Rs 13 crore as prize. However, this time the two other teams playing the playoffs will get Rs 7-7 crore.

BCCI President will come to the stadium to watch the IPL final

There will be many colorful programs in the IPL closing ceremony. Top BCCI officials like Secretary Jay Shah, President Roger Binny etc. will come to watch the IPL final. The presidents of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka cricket, who came to India to discuss the Asia Cup, will also come to watch the IPL final match.

Ambati Rayudu will retire from IPL

Chennai Super Kings player Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from IPL. He will say goodbye to this grand after the IPL 2023 final match. Announcing his retirement, Rayudu wrote on Twitter, ‘CSK and MI two best teams, 204 matches, 14 seasons, 11 playoffs, 8 finals, 5 trophies. Hopefully the 6th tonight. It’s been quite a long journey. I have decided that tonight’s final will be my last match in IPL. I really enjoyed playing this great tournament. Thank you all. no u Turn.’

2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight. It's been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight's final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.I truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. no you turn

Ambati Rayudu has announced his retirement from the IPL.He'll retire after today's Final.

head to head record

Chennai and Gujarat teams have come face to face four times in IPL history. In which Gujarat has won three matches while CSK has been able to win only one match. Chennai had defeated Gujarat in the qualifier match earlier this season. At the same time, it will be interesting to see whether Dhoni’s team will capture the title by defeating Gujarat in his own house or once again Gujarat’s team will become the champion.

, It's time for the Showdown! #TATAIPL , #final , #CSKvGT , @ChennaiIPL , @gujarat_titans

pitch report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has been batting friendly so far, though it has also provided some help to the new bowlers. Here the first innings score in IPL is 168, while the average second innings score is 155. In the 6 matches played here during IPL 2023, the first batting and chasing teams have won 3-3 matches. Spinners can play an important role on this pitch.

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing 11

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mahish Tikshana, Mathisa Pathirana, Deepak Chahar

Inching closer to the ultimate showdown ⏳It all boils down to this Who will emerge victorious in the #final #TATAIPL , #CSKvGT

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

When and where to watch live?

The final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Gujarat Titans Squad

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Joshua Little, Alzarri Joseph, Sai Sudarshan, Jayant Yadav, Sreekar Bharat, Odion Smith, Ravishrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmed, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade

Chennai Super Kings Squad

Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Prashant Solanki, Simarjit Singh, Akash Singh, Bhagat Verma, Rajwardhan Hangergekar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Subhranshu Senapati, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rashid, Nishant Sindhu, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Pretorius, Ajay Jadav Manda

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 final match today

Today (May 28) at the world’s largest cricket stadium Narendra Modi Stadium IPL 2023Final match will be played. In this title clash, the teams of Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be face to face. On one hand, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team will come out with the intention of winning their fifth title, while on the other hand, Hardik Pandya would like to make his team the champion for the second time in a row.