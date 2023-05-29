CSK vs GT: MS Dhoni will get farewell from IPL with victory? These 5 players will make CSK ‘champion’

IPL final match today (May 29) Mahendra Singh Dhoni Chennai Super Kings led by hardik pandya Will be played between Gujarat Titans captained by. This powerful title clash between the two teams will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This match is also being considered as the last IPL match of the fans’ favorite CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In such a situation, CSK would like to give Dhoni a grand farewell by winning the IPL title. On the other hand, before this powerful match, today we will tell you about 5 such players of CSK who can make Chennai Super Kings the champion of IPL 2023.

These 5 players will make Chennai Super Kings champions

Devon Conway – Chennai Super Kings opener Devon Conway is running in amazing form in this season of IPL. Conway has played 15 matches for CSK so far. In this he has scored 625 runs. In such a situation, Devon can explode with the bat against Gujarat Titans.

Rituraj Gaikwad – Chennai Super Kings opener Rituraj Gaikwad is batting in a stormy fashion this season. If his bat goes against Gujarat, then the road to Chennai’s victory will become much easier and the team will become the champion of IPL for the fifth time.

Ajinkya Rahane – Ajinkya Rahane, who was included in the Chennai Super Kings team, has got to see a different avatar this time. This year Rahane is scoring runs at a strike rate of more than 180. If this explosive style of Rahane is seen against Gujarat in the final as well, then the match will become very difficult for Gujarat.

Ravindra Jadeja – CSK all-rounder Ravind Jadeja is one of the biggest match winners of his team. Whether it is about bowling or batting, Jadeja’s flair is fiercely visible in both. This season he has won his team many times. In such a situation, Jadeja can be seen doing wonders in the final match against Gujarat Titans as well.

Mathisa Pathirana – Chennai Super Kings star fast bowler Mathisa Pathirana is also considered to be Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s favorite bowler. Pathirana has performed amazingly this season. Pathirana has played 11 matches this season, during which he has managed to take 17 wickets. Pathirana’s different action troubles the batsmen a lot. Even against Gujarat, Pathirana can become the biggest match winner for Chennai.

