CSK vs GT, Weather Report: Will rain break MS Dhoni’s dream? If the match is canceled then who will be the champion

CSK vs GT IPL 2023 Final Weather Report: On Sunday (May 28), rain ruined the fun of the IPL 2023 final. The title clash had to be shifted to the reserve day i.e. Monday (May 29) after it rained throughout the evening in Ahmedabad. On one hand, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings aim to win their fifth title and match Mumbai Indians, who have won the most trophies, while on the other hand, Gujarat Titans want to become champions for the second time in a row. At the same time, the weather of Ahmedabad is increasing the concern of the cricket fans as well as the teams. Actually, even today the threat of rain is looming over the match. In such a situation, the possibility of completing the match is less visible.

How will be the weather of Ahmedabad?

According to AccuWeather, there is a possibility of cloudy weather just before the match (5 and 6 pm), but the situation is expected to improve in the evening. The sky is expected to clear till 7 pm. There is no forecast of rain during the day, but there is a possibility of light rain in the evening. Please tell that an alert has been issued regarding heavy rains in Gujarat. In such a situation, the fans may once again feel disappointed.

If rain spoils the game then who will be the champion?

Let us tell you that due to rain, the match could not be played even on the reserve day, then the fans’ favorite Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team Chennai Super Kings will get a big blow. As per the rule, if the match could not be played due to rain, then Gujarat Titans would be declared as the winner because of being on top of the points table. In the league matches, Gujarat won 10 of their 14 matches and scored 20 points. If the match starts by 9.35 pm on Sunday, then the overs of the match will not be cut. On the other hand, if the match starts till 12.06 late night, then the match will be reduced to 5 overs.