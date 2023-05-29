CSK vs GT: Who will have the upper hand in the title clash, bowler or batsman, know here the pitch report before the big match

The title match of IPL 2023 is to be played today (May 29) between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. one sideMahendra Singh DhoniK’s team will come down with the intention of winning its fifth title, on the other hand, Hardik Pandya would like to make his team the champion for the second time in a row. At the same time, before this thorn collision between the two teams, we will give you complete information about the pitch report.

pitch report

The pitch of Narendra Modi Stadium is very much liked by the batsmen. Although the bowlers can get some help from the new ball on this pitch. At the same time, rain has also been predicted for today’s match. In such a situation, the fast bowler will get a lot of help on today’s pitch. The average first innings score at this ground is 168, while the average second innings score is 155. In the 6 matches played here during IPL 2023, the first batting and chasing teams have won 3-3 matches. Spinners can play an important role on this pitch.

When and where to watch live?

The final match of IPL 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played from 7:30 pm. At the same time, the time of toss will be 30 minutes earlier i.e. at 7 o’clock. The live telecast of this match will be done on different channels of Star Sports Network. Live streaming of this match will be available on ‘Jio Cinema’ app. You can watch this match for free on this app. Here you can enjoy the matches in 10 different languages.

Possible playing 11 of CSK vs GT match

Chennai Super Kings:Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Mahish Tikshana, Mathisa Pathirana, Deepak Chahar

Gujarat Titans:Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

