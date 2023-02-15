CSKA lost to UNICS in the VTB United League regular season match

BC CSKA lost to UNICS in the match of the second stage of the regular season of the VTB United Basketball League. The meeting took place on Wednesday, February 15, in Kazan.

The game ended with a score of 112:104 (21:20, 34:18, 21:29, 16:25, 20:12) in favor of the UNICS club. As part of the winners, Nenad Dimitrievich scored 24 points, Daryl Macon – 21, Louis Labery scored a double-double (17 points + 11 rebounds). Muscovites scored Kasper Ware (27 points), Alexey Shved (20 points) and Nikola Milutinov with a double-double (25 points + 13 rebounds).

It is noted that the Kazan club for the first time in the season won a victory over CSKA, but for the army team this is the second defeat in the VTB United League in ten days, writes “Sport Express”. However, the capital team still retains leadership in group A.

On June 5, 2022, the VTB United League draw ended. Zenit defeated CSKA in the final series and became the champion of Russia for the first time. Prior to this, the team from St. Petersburg four times became the bronze medalist of the tournament. In the completed season, the final series of the playoffs was held up to four wins for the first time.

CSKA makes it to the final every season and has only lost the title in the United League before, in 2011 to Khimki.

