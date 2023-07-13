CSP operator on target of robbers in Bihar, three major incidents of loot in 24 hours, police engaged in investigation

Siwan / Samastipur. CSP operators are on the target of robbers in Bihar. From Samastipur to Siwan, these robbers have carried out three major incidents in the last 24 hours. The latest case is of Siwan, where 1 lakh 13 thousand rupees were looted from the CSP operator on the strength of weapons. On the other hand, armed criminals looted Rs 2 lakh and a laptop from the employee of SBI Customer Service Center in Sarairanjan police station area of ​​Samastipur. The police is engaged in the investigation of all these cases. Till now there is no information about arrest of anyone in any case. Bihar police has not been able to make any disclosure till now even in the case of CSP robbery that took place in the past. In such a situation, the CSP operators of the state are scared and are demanding security from the police administration.

According to the information being received from Siwan, last night near Bhagauchha village of Maharajganj police station area, four criminals were already ambushed on two bikes. Who carried out this incident. According to the application given by the victim, the CSP operator was returning from the branch of Bharat Finance Inclusion Limited. Manish Kumar and his partner Motilal Kumar were returning to Maharajganj by bike from Chakmira village of Maharajganj. At the same time, four criminals riding on two bikes near Bhagaucha turn, first surrounded them from the front on the force of weapons, then ran away with a bag full of money by pressing the weapon on the temple.

In the FIR registered with the police, it has been said that CSP directors Manish Kumar and Motilal Kumar were returning from Chakmira village to Maharajganj. That’s why last night the criminals took a bag full of money by sticking the weapon on the temple. In which 1 lakh 13 thousand rupees are being told. At the same time, Tab, Samsung Mobile, Biometric and three lasers were also taken with that bag. On this whole matter, station in-charge Pramod Kumar told that the information of loot has been received. Action is being taken after investigation. In relation to the case, station in-charge Pramod Kumar said that information about the robbery has been received from the CSP operator, on which action is being taken. Bike riding criminals have carried out the incident on the strength of weapons. Tab, Samsung mobile, biometric and three lasers have also been looted along with Rs 1 lakh 13 thousand.

Here, according to the information received from Samastipur, the robbers have become active again as soon as the police captain went on leave. During the last 24 hours, the robbers looted a businessman in Dalsinghsarai, looted the delivery boy of E-Cart Courier Company in Pusa police station area, snatched an old man in Hasanpur police station area after snatching them again in Rosda. Have given. Apart from this, armed criminals looted Rs 2 lakh and a laptop from the employee of SBI Customer Service Center in Sarairanjan police station area.

Regarding the Rosda incident, it has been told that armed criminals looted Rs 2 lakh from the CSP operator near Gandhi Chowk in the police station area. The victim has been identified as Iqbal, a resident of Mahathi village under Vibhutipur police station area. He was going to Mahathi village of Vibhutipur police station area by bike after withdrawing Rs 2 lakh, three thousand rupees from the Bank of India located at Gandhi Chowk of Rosda police station area, when the robbers sitting in an ambush stopped the CSP operator at gunpoint at a deserted place and took the money. Looted and fled from there. This incident has created a stir in the whole area. On receiving the information of the incident, the police of Rosda police station reached the spot and started investigating the matter and are scanning the CCTV cameras installed nearby and have started vehicle checking campaign at various places.

In relation to the incident, the victim Iqbal told that Mahathi runs CSP in the village and he was going to Mahathi after withdrawing Rs 2 lakh 3 thousand from the Bank of India in Rosda. Meanwhile, between the railway Gomti and the railway bridge, bike-borne criminals carried out a robbery on the strength of weapons. He said that after I made noise, till the people around gathered, he fled from the spot with the money. Regarding this incident, the police station chief told that an incident of robbery has taken place, investigation is being done.