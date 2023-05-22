CUET: Examination center Islamabad was found written in student’s admit card, exam started late, know the reason

CUET: Kunal Kumar Soni, a resident of Giridih’s Sariya, found the admit card of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) written as the examination center Islamabad, Pakistan. His exam is going to be held on 24th May. On Sunday, he had taken out the admit card online. Distressed Kunal informed about this to NTA-CUET through e-mail. After this his admit card was cancelled. Along with this, it was informed that the new admit card will be released soon. It is noteworthy that the first exam of CUET was held in Jharkhand on Sunday. There was a delay of 20 minutes in the exam held in two slots on the very first day. The question paper was not getting uploaded on the computer screen of the students. It took 20 to 25 minutes to fix this problem in the server. After this the examination started.

Ranchi had four examination centers

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG exam began on Sunday at four centers in the capital. On the very first day, the examination for both the shifts started late by 20 minutes at Aeon Digital Zone SRS Park, Tatisilway. The first shift exam was to start at 08:30 am, but due to non-uploading of question paper on the computer screen, the exam started at around 8:50 am. The candidates who came out after giving the exam said that the questions in the English paper were normal. Whereas, in the other section, there were basic questions of 11th and 12th. Some questions in the General Ability paper left the candidates confused.

problem in second shift

The second shift exam also started after 20 minutes due to server problem at Tatisilway centre. Although the candidates were given full time. On the other hand, the candidates who came out after giving the exam from Aon Digital Zone located in Tupudana found the questions of Chemistry section easy. Physics questions were described as normal and maths questions as difficult.

86% attendance

8000 candidates were marked for the examination at four centers of Ranchi, in which about 86% students appeared. Students were strictly checked during admission. It was forbidden to carry digital equipment, belts, chains, purses etc. to the center. It is known that a total of 1,78,630 candidates have applied for the CUTE UG exam from Jharkhand. A total of 52,793 students will appear in the examination on May 22, 23 and 24 in 19 examination centers of the state.