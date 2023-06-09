CUET (PG) 2023: Examination center changed at the last moment, students create ruckus in Ranchi

NTA, the agency conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET Exam), has announced the schedule to be held in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. CUET PG Exam The center was changed at the last minute. Due to this the students who had reached the center got upset. The anger of the students who reached the examination centers flared up and they created a ruckus. However, later they were assured that the exam would be conducted again, but they were not informed about when the exam would be conducted.

The students, who had come to appear for the examination at IDN Digital Zone IDZ of Tupudana Industrial Area, gave this information to Prabhat Khabar (prabhatkhabar.com) over the phone. Anshu Kumari, Aarti Kumari, Roshan Kumar Gupta and other students told that they had reached Tupudana examination center. Here he was told that your center has changed. Check e-mail. he checked e-mail, so new admit card asked to download.

Tupudana was the examination center, later changed to Ormanjhi

Students told Prabhat Khabar that the first admit card was downloaded on June 7, 2023, for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (PG)-2023) to be held on June 9. In this, his examination center was marked as IDN Digital Zone IDZ Tupudana Ranchi. On the basis of this, he reached his examination center located in Tupudana Industrial Area. But just before the exam a new admit card was issued. In this, his examination center was also changed, which is far away from this center.

The center of the students who had appeared for the CUET PG 2023 exam had changed. Distressed students protested fiercely.#Jharkhand #Ranchi #cuetpg2023 pic.twitter.com/QJVhGDX9QN

— Mithilesh Jha (@Mithilesh_Jha1) June 9, 2023



Second admit card issued on June 9 before the exam

Students told that when they downloaded the new admit card just before the exam on June 9, they saw that their exam center is at Ramtahl Chaudhary Institute of Technology (RTCIT). It is near Ormanjhi Block Chowk. The minimum distance between Tupudana and Ormanjhi is 33.4 kms, which will take one to one and a half hours to reach. The information about the new center was also given to them when it was time to start the examination.

When I reached the examination center, I was told that the center has changed.

Students told that they had to reach the examination center at 3 o’clock. Information was given to close the gate at 3:15. But, the students who came to take the exam were informed about the new center after 3 pm. In such a situation, how will the children be able to reach the exam center by covering a minimum distance of 33.4 kms. Please tell that there are many ways to reach Ormanjhi from Tupudana Industrial Area.

It takes one to one and a half hours to go from Tupudana to Ormanjhi.

If you go through Ranchi Ring Road, then it will take you about an hour to go from Tupudana Industrial Area to Ormanjhi Block Chowk. For this you have to cover a distance of 54.4 kms. If you go via NH-20, then you will have to cover a distance of 37.8 kms. It will take one and a quarter hours. On the other hand, if you go from Khunti Road, then it will take you about one and a half hour to travel 33.4 kms.

CUET-PG Results: Result of CUET-PG exam will be released on this day, check like this Changed in CUET PG Exam Center