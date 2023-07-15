CUET-UG result declared, 22 thousand candidates got 100 percent marks

New Delhi, 15 July (Hindustan Times). The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday declared the results of the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG). In this, more than 22,000 candidates have scored 100 percent marks. The maximum number of top scorers are in English, followed by Biology and Economics.

The record of CUET (UG)-2023 will be preserved for 90 days from the date of declaration of result. A total of 14,99,796 candidates registered for the exam out of which 3,83,778 remained absent. A total of 11,16,011 candidates appeared for the exam. CUET (UG)-2023 exam was conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

The maximum number of 5,685 candidates have scored 100 per cent marks in English while 102 students have scored 100 per cent marks in Hindi. 4,850 candidates have scored 100 per cent marks in Biology/Biotechnology/Biochemistry and 2,836 candidates have scored 100% in Economics. After this, 2357 candidates have achieved this feat in Business Studies, 1796 in Political Science, 1361 in History and 1074 in Accountancy.