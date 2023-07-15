CUET UG Rresult 2023 Date Time: CUET UG Result soon, know how to check scorecard, topper list

CUET UG Rresult 2023 Date Time: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate or CUET UG 2023 results will be declared by Monday, July 17, has confirmed M Jagadesh Kumar, chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC). Earlier, it was said that the result would be released on or before July 15. After its declaration, candidates can check their scorecards at cuet.samarth.ac.in. To check CUET result, candidates need to use their exam application number and date of birth as login credentials. Kumar said the NTA was not in a hurry while analyzing the huge amount of data to ensure “error-free results”. “… He said that eight hundred and forty one question papers were used, 214 in different languages, 534 in English and Hindi and 93 in 11 regional languages. There were a total of 148,000 questions in these papers. Candidates were given time to challenge the answer key from June 29 to July 1, 2023. After which about 25,782 answer challenges were received, out of which 3,886 were unique. Read further, complete details including how to check CUET result, credentials required to check result, toppers list will be released or not.

CUET UG Rresult 2023: The exam was conducted in a total of 13 languages

CUET UG 2023 exam was conducted in Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Oriya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

CUET UG Rresult 2023: Cutoff marks not announced, toppers list will be released

NTA will not announce any cut-off marks along with CUET UG result. The name of the subject wise toppers and their NTA scores are expected to be announced in the result notification. Let us inform that NTA has removed 411 questions from CUET UG 2023 in all subjects and shifts.

CUET UG Rresult 2023: Official websites to check result

CUET UG Result 2023 candidates can check at nta.ac.in and cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG Rresult 2023: Credentials required to check result

Application number (Application Number)

Date of birth

CUET UG result 2023: How to check result

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Click on the Result link under the ‘Candidate’s Activity’ tab.

Enter your login details and view the mark sheet.

Take a print out of the result and keep it safe for future reference.

CUET UG Rresult 2023: UGC chief said this on CUET result

Where will the marks of CUET be useful?

Marks of the result of CUET (Central Universities Common Entrance Test) can be useful for you in many ways. Let us tell you that these marks can be useful in some of the following ways:

Admission Process: If you have applied for admission in any Central University through CUET, then the marks in the result will be important for you in the admission process. On the basis of your result, you can be selected for admission.

Scholarship: Many Central Universities offer scholarships. The marks of the result can make you eligible to get the scholarship. Scholarships can support your education expenses and other academic needs.

Degree Attainment: CUET marks can make you eligible for various degrees in Central Universities. You can apply for different degrees as per your wish and get priority in advance stages.

For Administrative Posts: CUET marks can also be important for administrative posts in central government or government departments. Your marks can make you eligible to enter the government job.

Apart from this, CUET marks can also give recognition to your progress, voluntary and other qualifying examinations for further study or job.