CUJ’s new library building inaugurated, 1500 students will be able to study together in Vivekananda Central Library

Ranchi: The library building of Jharkhand Central University was inaugurated. On this occasion, a program was organized in the newly constructed library building complex. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Kshiti Bhushan Das duly inaugurated the library building after the worship rituals. The library building of the university will be known as Vivekananda Central Library from today. 1500 students can study together in the library building built in an area of ​​about 7000 square meters. CUJ Vice Chancellor Prof. Kshiti Bhushan Das said in his address that library is the mirror of any university. The grander the library, the higher the university will touch.

There are more than 36 thousand books in the library

Students, teachers and employees all looked happy with the inauguration of the much awaited library building located in Manatu, Ranchi. There are more than 36 thousand books of various subjects in the library. The work of arranging those is going on. There are more than 65 hundred E-Generals, and constant emphasis is being laid on increasing their number. Apart from this, there is also an auditorium in the library, in which seminars and other programs can be organized.

Naman Divas: Those whose eyes gave new life to others even after death, RIMS will posthumously honor them

The library is the mirror of the university

CUJ Vice Chancellor Prof. Kshiti Bhushan Das said in his address that library is the mirror of any university. The grander the library, the higher the university will touch. He said that along with the students, teachers, officers and employees should also take out time in the library to study books. The facilities will be expanded from time to time, so that the students do not face any kind of problem. Registrar Prof. Manoj Kumar, Library President Dr. SK Pandey, COE BB Mishra, Dean R&D Prof. AK Padhi, FO Dr. Vimal Kumar, Chief Proctor Dr. Mayank Ranjan, State Officer Dr. Manoj Kumar, Prof. Sanjay Samdarshi, Prof. Bhagwan Singh, Many teachers, officers and employees including Prof. Subhash Chandra, Prof. KB Panda, Prof. Tapan Basantia were present.

World Youth Skill Day: CM Hemant Soren will inaugurate ‘Chief Minister Sarathi Yojana’, will get free skill training CUJ ranchi news today