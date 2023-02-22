Cultural week: the choice of Izvestia

Movie

Chekago 16+

Director: Nikolay Rybnikov. Cast: Yuri Kuznetsov, Igor Zhizhikin, Mila Ershova, Ivan Kokorin, Galina Bezruk, Daniil Steklov, Mose Kurtanidze, Askar Nigamedzyanov, Eldar Safikanov, Semyon Alyoshin.

Real cinema from Siberia. Welcome to Chekago! This is a harsh land, here everyone is fighting for survival as best they can. Some run and some stay. Someone breaks the law, and someone honors it, no matter what. Someone believes in true love and fights for it, but for someone just calmness is enough. Here the heart beats to the rhythm of the most honest rap, and there is only one question: what choice will you make for a better life?

From February 23 at the box office

“Dads vs Moms” 12+

Director: Maxim Malinin. Cast: Roman Postovalov, Anna Churina, Artem Tkachenko, Vladimir Steklov, Yola Sanko, Elena Sazhina, Artem Kukhteev, Liza Medvedeva, Sevastyan Bugaev.

Two families live on the same staircase. One fine day, dads boycott moms, and moms oppose them in response. The reason for this is the accumulated family troubles: computer games of one, iron drill of the second, female fatigue, and so on. The hostages of the situation are children who are forced to live in two opposing camps. In an attempt to reconcile their parents, they only aggravate the situation and find the only way out – to call and ask their grandfather, a general of tank troops, to come.

From February 23 at the box office

“New toy” 12+

Directed by: James Ute. Cast: Jamel Debbouze, Daniel Auteuil, Simon Fallu, Alice Belaidi, Anna Cervinka.

A remake of the classic 1976 film starring Pierre Richard that became a worldwide hit. The reimagining starred Jamel Debbuza and Daniel Auteuil, winners of the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sami is the son of Moroccan migrants, he is loved by neighbors and friends, but he does not know how to earn money. His plan to sell teapots with two spouts has failed, and his pregnant wife and colleagues fight to save a toy factory that billionaire Philippe Etienne plans to demolish. The rich also cry, Philip has his own problems – after the death of his wife, his son Alexander turned into a monster.

At KION online cinema

Theater

“Maskvichi”, 16+

Photo: Modern Theater

Directed by Yuri Grymov. Starring: Bogdan Schukin, Marina Dianova, Dillon Oloyede, Olga Bogomazova, Valeria Koroleva, Alexander Borisov.

Lyrical comedy, the story of three generations of one family. The arrival of elderly parents to their daughters and grandson is like a natural disaster: they suddenly destroy the usual way in the lives of children, begin to ask uncomfortable questions, climb with unsolicited advice. But it is precisely these restless “maskvich” (exactly, in the old Moscow manner) that begin to unite around themselves people who have become strangers in their own family, kindle a fireplace and force them to talk to each other.

February 28, 19:00, Modern Theater

“Married life. Perestroika» 16+

Photo: Moscow Art Theatre. M. Gorky

Director: Andrey Konchalovsky. Cast: Yulia Vysotskaya, Alexey Rozin.

Premiere of a play based on the play by Ingmar Bergman. Previously, the production of Andrei Konchalovsky was released at the Moscow Art Theater. Gorky entitled “Scenes from married life”. Now he has found a new place of residence – the Mossovet Theater. Yulia Vysotskaya’s partner will be theater and film actor Alexei Rozin, who plays the lead roles in Andrei Konchalovsky’s The Taming of the Shrew and Andrei Zvyagintsev’s film Loveless.

February 26, 19:00, Mossovet Theater

Christmas Story 6+

Photo: Puppet Theater named after S.V. Obraztsova

Director: Alexei Frandetti. The performance involved: Konstantin Dubichev, Khalisia Bogdanova, Alexander Gorodisky, Alexander Zakhariev, Alexander Kuzmin, Aliya Gattarova, Artur Arutyunov, Venchislav Khotyanovsky, Vladislav Kamyshnikov, Vladislav Mikhailov.

A fantastic musical by Alexei Frandetti based on a story by Dickens is a bright, spectacular production for the whole family. The terrible miser and grumbler Scrooge hates Christmas and does not understand the general festive fun. But one day on Christmas Eve, three mysterious spirits appear to him and, as if by a time machine, they transfer him to the past and future, forcing him to decisively change his life.

The artist Viktor Plotnikov, the author of the set design for Slava Polunin’s Snow Show, came up with incredible scenery for the performance, many spectacular attractions and amazing puppets, including huge four-meter-high Ghosts. The music by Andrey Rubtsov, combining Old English, Irish and modern motifs, is performed by actors, a choir and a live orchestra on stage.

February 24 at 19:00, Puppet Theater named after S.V. Obraztsova

“Snow Maiden” 12+

Photo: Mariinsky Theater

Conductor: Valery Gergiev. Cast: Anna Denisova, Maria Bayankina, Ekaterina Krapivina, Vladislav Kupriyanov, Alexander Mikhailov, Natalya Evstafieva, Alexander Morozov.

Rimsky-Korsakov’s famous opera The Snow Maiden will be performed on the new stage. The world premiere took place over 140 years ago at the Mariinsky Theatre. Many modern viewers perceive this plot as a tragic story about a great sacrifice, however, according to the idea of ​​the great composer, the opera was to become a full-sounding hymn to beauty, harmony and life. This is exactly what the production presented by director Anna Mathison in 2020 turned out to be – her bright “Snow Maiden” is full of humanity and magic.

February 25, 19:00, February 26, 12:00, 18:00, Mariinsky-2 (St. Petersburg)

Concerts

“If your house is dear to you…” 6+

Photo: RIA Novosti / Maxim Blinov

Concert as part of the All-Russian charity event “Veyo for Victory”. Stars of classical music, theater and cinema, ballet will perform in support of their Motherland. The concert will feature Valery Barinov, Evgeny Knyazev, Andrey Merzlikin, Irina Apeksimova, ballet dancers Sergei Polunin, Artemy Belyakov, Daria Khokhlova, pianist Boris Berezovsky, as well as the Siberian Festival Orchestra and maestro Fabio Mastrangelo. An exhibition of drawings by children from Donbass will be held in the lobby of the concert hall. For many guests, these works will be a real revelation. All proceeds from ticket sales will go to charity.

February 24, 19:00, Zaryadye

“Lube”: “For you” 0+

Photo: msmgroup.ru

Over the years, Nikolai Rastorguev and his team have become real folk heroes, close in spirit to every Russian. Their songs are permeated with love for the Motherland, for their land, for its nature and, of course, for people. The creativity of the collective is beyond time and beyond all circumstances. Perhaps that is why, since 1989, the songs performed by the group have been on the leading lines of Russian charts and always sound relevant. “Lube” rightfully receives the status of one of the most sought-after, beloved and recognized by the public groups.

February 23, 24, 19:00, Crocus City Hall

Denis Maidanov “Victory is ours” 12+

Photo: RIA Novosti / Max Vetrov

Defender of the Fatherland Day is a holiday of real men, and Denis Maidanov’s concert this evening is one of the best gifts for those who honor eternal values, for whom honor, patriotism and love for life, people and their homeland are real music of the soul. The traditional February concert will be filled not only with the listeners’ favorite compositions and the artist’s legendary hits, but also with new songs from the artist’s 10th anniversary album, the release of which is timed to coincide with this concert.

February 23, 19:00, Vegas City Hall

“Music of machines” 18+

Photo: vk.com/ceammc

A unique project created by the Center for Electroacoustic Music of the Moscow Conservatory. In the program, in an unusual arrangement with the participation of electro-acoustic instruments and multimedia means of expression, works of almost a century ago will sound – the famous constructivist opuses of Sergei Prokofiev, Alexander Mosolov and Vladimir Deshevov. Their compositions will be presented in ensemble, disklavier, electronic and video versions. Also, the soloists of the CEAM Artists Ensemble (curator Yulia Migunova, artistic director Nikolay Popov) will perform works by living composers: Michael Beil, Alexander Schubert, Karlheinz Essl, Nikolai Popov, Matyazh Wettl and Marco Cicciliani.

March 1, 19:00, Conservatory, Rachmaninov Hall

Exhibitions

“DK USSR” 6+

Photo: Manege

Large-scale project ROSIZO. Thirteen thematic sections of the exhibition represent eight types of art of the Soviet period: architecture, painting, sculpture, graphics, cinema, theater, music and photography. An exhibition of more than 700 items will reveal the idea of ​​the Houses of Culture, which appeared in the USSR. For the first time, part of the mosaics of Nadezhda Khodasevich-Lezhe, sketches of the projects of the Mausoleum of V.I. Lenin, more than 50 works by photographer Yevgeny Khaldei, paintings by Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin, Kazimir Malevich, Alexander Deineka, Alexander Samokhvalov, Pavel Filonov, Geliy Korzhev.

Until April 1, Manege Central Exhibition Hall

“First position. Russian ballet» 6+

Photo: Manege Central Exhibition Hall

The project is a journey into the history of the creation and development of ballet dance in Russia. This is a story about works that conquered the world, historical events that accompanied the development of ballet in Russia, legends – choreographers, choreographers, composers and dancers, whose names entered the history of this art form, as well as about the famous system of ballet education.

Visitors will see paintings by Mikhail Vrubel and Zinaida Serebryakova, unique historical costumes, including Galina Ulanova’s tutu for the party “The Dying Swan” and Matilda Kshesinskaya’s pointe shoes, personal belongings of Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Agrippina Vaganova and Alexander Benois, posters of “Russian Seasons”.

Until May 21, Manege Central Exhibition Hall (St. Petersburg)

Festivals

First International Documentary Film Festival “aRTel.doc: Time of Heroes” 16+

Photo: Studio “MEETING”

The program of the festival is united by a common idea: “This is the time of heroes. This is our time.” At the center of each film is a poignant story. These are the military liberating Mariupol. Doctors saving lives under bullets. Volunteers who left their business and went to help those in need. These are fearless warriors. 25 films about the heroes of the NWO, discussions with project creators, round tables, pitching for young documentary filmmakers, master classes, open lectures and meetings with industry leaders. In the space of the CDP for the guests of the festival there will be a personal exhibition “Memory” by the artist Marina Lizorkina.

From February 24 to February 26, Digital Business Space (DBS)

Maslenitsa

“Maslenitsa. Clearance” Nikola-Lenivets 0+

Photo: Nikola-Lenivets Art-park

Nikola-Lenivets is the birthplace of the great fire. Every year, Shrovetide is celebrated in the art park by burning not an effigy, but a large art object. The cube, 19 meters high, will be built on the principle of a mud hut and will consist of hay, old branches, household items (doors, boards, boxes) and other construction debris. Before burning, each visitor will be able to look inside the closed space-well and lie on the hay, looking at the sky. Construction of the facility will take three months.

In accordance with the traditions, on this day we call not to celebrate, but to make an act of self-discovery, to witness a performance that will never happen again. And, of course, eat pancakes, visit the fair.

February 25, from 12:00 to 19:00, Nikola-Lenivets

Maslenitsa festivities in Arkhangelsk 0+

Photo: arhangelskoe.su

Shrovetide festivities will be held on the estate, where every visitor will find something to their liking: whether to jump on a poker and tongs, play bast shoes, take part in pillow fights and ride “skis for three” – everyone will be able to enjoy the rich Saturday program children and adults. Everyone will be able to ring the bells and mint a coin as a keepsake. The activities will be accompanied by folklore – the ensembles “Snezhen” and “Poverie” will perform traditional Shrovetide songs that sounded in the Rakitny – Belgorod Yusupov estate. The festivities will end with cheerful send-offs of the Empress – Maslenitsa in a horse team, and on a troika with bells.

February 25 and 26, from 10:00 to 19:00, Arkhangelskoye estate