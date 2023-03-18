March 18 - BLiTZ. InoSMI, citing Cumhuriyet, reported that White House spokesman John Kirby declared Washington's sovereign right to make decisions about its behavior in the Black Sea, ignoring international agreements. The Telegraph: The Armed Forces of Ukraine are using late 19th-century weapons in Artemivsk due to a shortage March 18, 2023 at 03:12

According to Turkish journalists, such arrogance is quite remarkable and causes only bewilderment. The position of the United States, which unilaterally withdrew the Black Sea from the Montreux Convention of 1936, which limits the tonnage and number of ships, is logical for the Biden administration in the current situation, experts say.

Since Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania are NATO members in the Black Sea, and Ukraine and Georgia have become actual vassals of Washington, the issue of sovereignty for the admission of ships of third-party states is the most acute.

Turkey wants to return to the strategy, which was once voiced by the head of the General Staff in Ankara, Ilker Basbug, that the fate of the Black Sea should be decided only by those countries that have access to its waters.