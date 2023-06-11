CUSB created history by getting A++ grade in NAAC, became the first university in Bihar to do so

Went. The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), Gaya, the first prestigious Central University of Bihar, which has been providing academic excellence and quality education for more than a decade, has registered its biggest historical achievement so far with 3.58 grade points. Has obtained ‘A+Plus’ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). PRO Mo Mudassir Alam said that CUSB has joined the elite group of selected national higher education institutions of the country by obtaining ‘A+ Plus’ grade. He said that with this achievement, CUSB has also become the first university in Bihar to get the category of ‘A++’ awarded by NAAC.

The team inspected the university between May 17 and 19

It may be noted that in the year 2016, CUSB had obtained ‘A++’ grade in the first phase of assessment and certification by NAAC. After this, on completion of five years, the university again applied for the second phase of NAAC evaluation and certification in 2022 under the leadership and guidance of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kameshwar Nath Singh. After several months of multi-level evaluation and physical inspection of the university campus and resources by the NAAC team from May 17 to 19 last month, NAAC has awarded the university the highest grade of A++. By achieving this achievement, the university has become one of the most prestigious universities of the country.

VC gave credit to teachers, staff and students

On this special and historic occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kameshwar Nath Singh, while expressing his heartfelt happiness and satisfaction, has given the credit of success to the teachers, students, employees and officers of the university. Describing this excellent achievement as the result of the collective efforts of the university family, the Vice-Chancellor described it as a unique example of a special achievement with collective resolve. Along with this, the Vice-Chancellor, pointing to the national responsibility that will come in the future with this achievement, said that now the responsibility of the university has increased. Calling upon the university family, he said that we have to continue to play an effective role in nation building through education and research, being more determined and energetic. The Vice-Chancellor has expressed the hope that the university will not only be able to restore the ancient glory of Nalanda and Vikramshila with collective efforts, but will also make its place in the global rankings.

Results of 805 posts of 31 municipal bodies declared in Bihar, mostly new faces won, Madhubani got first mayor

In 2013, CUSB’s education started in a rented house.

The Central University of South Bihar, Gaya was established as the Central University of Bihar under the Central Universities Act, 2009 passed by the Parliament of India. The University started its academic journey with rented accommodation first in Patna and later in Gaya in the year 2013. The university got its state-of-the-art permanent campus in 2018 near Panchanpur in Gaya. Presently the University is functioning smoothly in its world class campus with 11 Academic Chairs and 25 Academic Departments. At present, 180 high-quality teachers are providing world-class education-training and state-of-the-art research in various disciplines to about 3000 students from far-flung areas of the country and abroad.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=plWwb8e_CvQ)