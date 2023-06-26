Customers are being cheated in buying gold and silver in Bihar! 40 thousand jewellers, only 4500 have hallmark license

Subodh Kumar Nandan, Patna. There are about 40 thousand jewelers in Bihar, but only 4500 jewelers have the hallmark license. Of these, 3928 licenses have been taken by jewelers for gold and 572 for silver. Even after two years, only more than 11 percent jewelers in the state have taken the license of Hallmark. In this way, 88 percent of the jewelers are selling gold and silver jewelery without a hallmark license. Whereas from June 1, 13 districts of the province and the subsequent two districts were included. In this way hallmark has been made mandatory in 15 districts of the state. But in the districts where hallmark has been made mandatory. Only 3302 jewelers have taken license in those districts. Whereas in Patna district only 12 percent jewelers have hallmark license so far.

Compulsory from June 2021

Till the year 2000, the Hallmark license was voluntary, but the Central Government made the Hallmark license mandatory from June 2021. The aim is to get pure jewelry to the people. But the Bureau of Indian Standards has failed to fully implement the Hallmark license in the state. Due to this, a large number of consumers are still being cheated.

Hallmarking Center

Patna (12), Motihari (1), Muzaffarpur (2), Biharsharif (1), Saran (1), Rohtas (3), Nawada (1), Samastipur (1) , Munger (2), Bhagalpur (2), Darbhanga (2), Bhojpur (2), Gaya (2), Begusarai (1), Buxar (2), Sitamarhi (1) and Madhubani (1) are hallmarking centres.

Rs 41.30 spent on one piece of jewelry

On getting a hallmark on a piece of jewelry, it costs the jeweler 41 rupees 30 paise including GST. Whether the jewelery is of one gram or one kg, the hallmark fee is the same.

will take action

Jewelers of Bihar are not taking Hallmark license even after the Hallmark license fee has been reduced to zero. Although the Bureau of Indian Standards has been running the awareness program in every district for the last three years. Making the list on behalf of the bureau. After that legal action will be taken against the jewellers. Also fine will be charged. -Suman Kumar Gupta, Director, Bureau of Indian Standards, Regional Office Patna

In the districts where hallmark is mandatory, every jeweler should take a hallmark license. For this, awareness programs are organized from time to time by the Sangh. The jewelers who have not yet taken the license of Hallmark. They must take a license. After the implementation of HUID, it has become more important. Taking the license will increase the trust of the shop and will make it equal to the brand. -Vinod Kumar, President, Patliputra Bullion Association

Now 24 carat gold will be available with Hallmark HUID, know how much money will have to be paid for Hallmark

Licensed shops in Hallmark Mandatory District

District – Gold – Silver

Buxar – 36 – 10

Bhagalpur -145 – 18

Bhojpur – 93- 11

Darbhanga – 221- 46

Gaya – 123- 20

Muzaffarpur – 261- 31

Nalanda – 109- 12

Patna – 828- 170

Rohtas – 195-10

Samastipur – 174 – 17

Saran – 166 – 18

Begusarai- 161- 10

Nawada – 133- 11

Sitamarhi – 111- 9

Munger – 146-7

As per information received from Bureau of Indian Standards

Other Districts where Hallmark is yet to become mandatory

District – Gold – Silver

Araria – 30- 7

Arwal 5-1

Aurangabad – 118-7

Dandy – 22-3

East Champaran – 76-12

Gopalganj – 49-11

Jamui – 12- 3

Jehanabad – 12-3

Kaimur – 15-1

Katihar – 64 – 9

Khagaria – 37-5

Kishanganj – 16-1

Lakhisarai – 40-4

Madhepura – 58-2

Madhubani – 80-14

Purnia – 62-6

Saharsa – 64-40

Sheikhpura – 32- 5

Sheohar – 4- 1

Siwan – 74- 17

Supaul- 20-03

Vaishali – 104- 12

West Champaran – 32-5

(This figure is till 9 June 2023.)