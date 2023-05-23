customers who came to exchange notes in agra sbi bank were returned told the machine was broken rjl

Agra News: After the announcement of the closure of 2000 notes by the Reserve Bank of India, the reaction of the people was coming to the fore. At the same time, RBI had fixed the date of exchange of 2000 notes from 23 May to 30 September. According to which special arrangements were made in the banks today. And the police system was also deployed. In view of the possibility of any kind of crowd increasing, Agra Police Commissioner Dr. Pritinder Singh had chalked out the security arrangements. Same when many customers reached to exchange 2000 note at major banks of Agra, they had to return disappointed. He said that sometimes due to machine breakdown in the bank, sometimes he is being returned by telling some other problem. Bank employees are not giving them proper information. The same bank manager says that no guidelines have come from the government regarding the change of notes.