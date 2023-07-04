Cut off his head and take away 11 crores… The person who gave an open offer to kill the cooperative minister arrested from Patna

Rampur police station chief Ravi Kumar has arrested the accused Dhanwant Singh Rathore from Patna, who had offered Rs 11 crore to kill Bihar’s cooperative minister cum Belaganj MLA Dr. Surendra Prasad Yadav. This information was given by SSP Ashish Bharti late on Tuesday evening.

special team formed

The SSP told that the arrested accused Dhanwant Singh Rathore is originally a resident of Samastipur district, but he has a place in Patna as well. On the statement of the Cooperative Minister, a case was registered against Dhanwant Singh Rathore, accused of threatening under sections 115 and 120B and 66 of the IT Act, at the Rampur police station, and a special team was formed in view of the seriousness of the matter.

has been to jail before

City SP Himanshu, City DSP Parasnath Sahu, Rampur Police Station President Ravi Kumar and technical cell police officers were included in the team. During the continuous efforts of the team, the accused Dhanwant Singh Rathore was arrested from Patna. The SSP said that in the past, Dhanwant Singh Rathore had gone to jail for posting wrong posts on social media. The details of that case are also being reviewed.

Rs 11 crore offer to kill cooperative minister of Bihar, stir after receiving threat

Minister wrote a letter to SSP

In fact, the Cooperative Minister had sent a letter to Gaya SSP Ashish Bharti, informing that Dhanwant Singh Rathore, national president of the Kshatriya Seva Mahasangh, had uploaded a video on social media inciting his murder. Describing him as a criminal, Rathore has made this public announcement through this video that the person who will execute this act (murder of Dr. Surendra Prasad Yadav) will be given a reward of Rs.11 crores. The minister said that people are being publicly instigated for his murder. They are apprehensive that they may not even be killed.

