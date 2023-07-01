cyber crime in jharkhand criminals have adopted a new trick of cheating part time job scam unk

Cyber ​​crime in Jharkhand: Dhanbad cyber criminals are adopting new tricks of cheating everyday. Because of this, even after constant vigilance, people are falling prey to it. The new case that has come up recently is that of part time job offers. Actually, cyber criminals are pasting pamphlets related to part time jobs on social media and other public places. Enticing things are written in it. Because of this the unemployed are getting trapped in its trap. The situation is that in the recent days many such complaints have been received in different police stations of Dhanbad. On the other hand, experts say that many times more cases are happening than the number of cases coming to the police. There has been talk of running an awareness campaign regarding this.