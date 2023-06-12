Cyclone Biparjoy, 320 km from Porbandar, 2500 people evacuated from Dwarka-Okha to safer places

Ahmedabad, June 12 (Hindustan Times). Biparjoy, a cyclonic storm formed in the Arabian Sea, has gradually started taking a formidable form. The location of the cyclone is currently 320 km from Porbandar, 440 km from Naliya and 360 km from Dwarka. The storm is moving towards Mandvi in ​​Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan.

In view of the ever-increasing threat of the storm, the administration has started evacuating the people on the seashore to safer places. 2500 people have been evacuated from Okha in Dwarka district and sent to safer places. Arrangements have been made for everyone’s stay in the nearby Rupen Bandar Primary Schools. Most of these include old people, children and women. People are being evacuated from Dwarka and Okha. By alerting all the surrounding villages, the work of transfer is being done completely under the supervision of Tehsildar.

Can reach between Kutch and Karachi on June 15

According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, on June 15, Biparjoy may collide between Mandvi in ​​Kutch and Karachi in Pakistan. Because of this, all the sea coasts adjacent to Gujarat have been alerted. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rains for Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka on June 15 and 16.

Highest danger signal raised in Porbandar

The administration has imposed Section 144 in the coastal areas of Kutch as a precautionary measure. Holiday has been declared for primary, secondary schools and colleges in Kutch. Signal number 10 has been installed at all the ports of Dwarka, Jamnagar and Kutch. The highest danger signal number 9 has been installed in Porbandar.

responsibility assigned to ministers

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has assigned different responsibilities of the coastal districts to the concerned ministers. A day before on Sunday, a heavy storm was seen in the Mangrol sea of ​​Junagadh. Waves were rising up to 15 feet in height.

4 teams have been allocated for rescue work in Kutch in view of the cyclonic storm. 2 SDRF and 2 NDRF teams have been allocated in Kutch. One team of SDRF and one team of NDRF have been deployed in Naliya. At the same time, a team of NDRF has been deployed in Mandvi.

SDRF’s team of 25 people has reached Bhuj on Monday morning. SDRF team has been kept on stand by in Bhuj. SDRF and NDRF teams have started patrolling the maritime areas. Sea water has started coming out on the Pingleshwar seashore located in Nalia of Kutch. The Naliya Marine Commando Taskforce is deployed with logistical support to assist people along the nearby seashore.

The SDRF team reviewed the situation at Jakhou port near Naliya. All the boards fitted in the drain have been removed. Number 10 signals have been installed at Mundra, Kandla, Mandvi and Jakhau ports of Kutch. Recently, wind is blowing at a speed of 40 to 50 km in the coastal area of ​​Kutch.