Cyclone Biparjoy 450 km away from Porbandar, red alert in 3 districts

Ahmedabad, June 11 (Hindustan Times). The coastal districts of Gujarat have been alerted regarding Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea. A danger signal has been issued at all the ports of the state since Tuesday-Wednesday. Recently Biparjoy cyclone is reported to be 450 kms south west of Porbandar. Apart from this, it is 490 km from Dwarka and 570 km from Naliya. Now slowly it is coming closer towards the coast. It is expected to hit the coast by June 15.

Cyclone Biparjoy is slowly starting to intensify. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert regarding rain for Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka on June 15 and 16. Signal number 4 has been issued at Porbandar, Jamnagar, Kandla in Kutch and Mandvi port. Here, in view of the danger of the cyclone, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, after holding a meeting with senior officers of the police and administration, has assigned the responsibility of different districts to the ministers of the state.

The widespread impact of the cyclonic storm was seen on the Jafrabad beach in Amreli district. Taking a severe form in the Arabian Sea, the Biparjoy cyclone is moving towards the west. Recently, strong winds have started blowing in many areas of Saurashtra. Due to this, waves are bouncing up to 10 to 15 feet on the beaches. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in three districts in view of the wind speed and rain on June 15 and 16. Wind blowing at a speed of 125 to 135 kilometers per hour has been estimated in these three districts. There may also be heavy to very heavy rain.