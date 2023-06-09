Cyclone Biparjoy 850 km from Porbandar, likely to reach Gujarat’s south coast by 12

Ahmedabad, 9 June (Hindustan Times). The Meteorological Department has issued a warning regarding Biparjoy cyclone in the Arabian Sea near Gujarat. The cyclonic storm is moving north-northwestwards. It is expected to move in this direction in the next two days. Cyclone Biparjoy is currently about 850 km away from the coast of Gujarat.

The Meteorological Department has alerted all the coastal districts of Gujarat due to cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea. All Tehsil level officers have been ordered not to leave the headquarters. A danger mark has been put on the ports of Gujarat. At the same time, 11 teams of National and State Disaster Management have been put on alert.

The sea swell is visible in Gujarat’s coastal districts of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Jamnagar, Mangrol, Porbandar, Una, Valsad, Navsari and Dwarka. Tourists have been banned by deploying police on Tithal beach in Valsad, Dumas in Surat, Ubharat in Navsari etc.

According to administrative sources, the cyclonic storm is currently at a distance of 880 km from Porbandar. It is progressing slowly. It can come close to South Gujarat by June 12. Because of this the administration has been alerted. Special vigil is being kept on 42 villages on the seashore of Surat and 28 villages of Valsad. Apart from this, 10 feet high waves are rising in the sea at Porbandar in Saurashtra. There is a strong current in the sea apart from Bhavnagar. In Amreli district too, number 2 signal continued on Friday. Number 2 signal has been kept intact in Daman, Jamnagar.