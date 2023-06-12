cyclone biparjoy hundreds of trains canceled strong effect of cyclone seen in gujarat prt

PM Modi holds review meeting on Cyclone Biparjoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed the situation related to Cyclone Biparjoy. This cyclone can knock in the Kutch region of Gujarat on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, Earth Sciences Secretary M Ravichandran, National Disaster Management Authority member Kamal Kishore and Director General of India Meteorological Department Mrutyunjay Mohapatra. Regarding the storm, it was told in the meeting that a storm with wind speed of 125 to 135 kilometers per hour is possible in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi from morning to evening on June 15 and wind speed of 145 kmph. Can reach kilometers per hour.