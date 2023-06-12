Cyclone Biparjoy likely to make landfall near Jakhou on June 14: Meteorological Department

Ahmedabad, June 12 (Hindustan Times). The Meteorological Department has predicted torrential rains in Saurashtra-Kutch for the next 5 days due to the effect of cyclonic storm Biparjoy. The cyclonic storm is currently 360 km from Dwarka and is moving at a speed of 7 kmph. The department estimates that it may hit the beach near Jakhou in the morning of June 14. Due to this, a warning signal number 10 has been issued at Jakhou and Navlakhi port.

Due to the effect of cyclonic storm Biparjoy, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Kutch, Jamnagar, Dwarka and Morbi on June 15. Along with this, it will have a wide impact in most of the districts of Gujarat. Wind blowing at a speed of 150 km is expected on the beaches. Torrential rain is expected across the state on June 15 and 16.

Kutch-Saurashtra responsibility to 12 ministers

In view of the impact of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, the state government has assigned the responsibility of Saurashtra-Kutch to 12 ministers of the state. In this, the responsibility of Dwarka has been entrusted to Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi. Sanghvi reached Dwarka’s Jagat temple on Monday morning to visit Dwarkadhish. After this, he reviewed the preparations for relief and rescue work with the officials.

Devotees should not come to Dwarka till June 16: Harsh Sanghvi

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi, who is handling the responsibility of Dwarka district regarding the cyclonic storm, has appealed to the devotees not to come to Dwarka till June 16. Sanghvi said that after visiting 38 villages located at a distance of 5 kilometers from the sea shore and 44 villages located at a distance of 10 kilometers, the work of evacuating the people of the low-lying areas has been started. The Koteshwar-Narayan Sarovar temple in Kutch has been ordered to be closed due to the possibility of a cyclonic storm. For the safety of the people, the District Collector has ordered the closure of the temple from June 13 to 15. This order has been given due to the proximity of the temple to the beach. Apart from this, Smriti Van of Kutch has been kept closed for 3 days. It will remain closed from 13 to 15 June.

4 teams allotted for rescue in Kutch

4 teams have been allocated for rescue operations in Kutch in view of the cyclonic storm. 2 SDRF and 2 NDRF teams have been given in Kutch. One team of SDRF and one team of NDRF have been deployed in Naliya. At the same time, 1 team of NDRF has been sent to Mandvi. A team of 25 SDRF people has reached Bhuj on Monday morning. A team of SDRF has been kept on stand by in Bhuj. SDRF and NDRF teams are continuously patrolling the coastal areas.