Cyclone Biparjoy: NDRF engaged in relief and rescue work: Atul Karwal

New Delhi, 16 June (Hindustan Times). National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General Atul Karwal said that NDRF teams are working in full swing in Gujarat to deal with Cyclone Biparjoy.

Talking to the media on Friday, Karwal said that there was no loss of life after Cyclone Biparjoy hit Gujarat. Two people had died before landfall. He said that 24 animals have died and 23 people have been injured due to the storm in Gujarat. At present, power supply is disrupted in about one thousand villages and 800 trees have fallen. At present, it is raining in Rajkot of Gujarat.

Karwal said that the storm is gradually weakening in Gujarat but it is likely to affect Rajasthan. In view of which NDRF team has also been deployed there. He said that a team has been sent to Jalore on the request of the Rajasthan government. Apart from this, NDRF teams have also been deployed in Karnataka, Maharashtra.

It is noteworthy that Karwal had said in a press conference yesterday that NDRF teams are stationed in Gujarat’s Saurashtra, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Gir Somnath, Porbandar. He had said that 5-5 teams are in reserve in Bathinda, Kundli and Chennai for air lift to deal with the situation. NDRF has evacuated about one lakh people to safer places within 0-5 km radius of the coast and flood prone places. Cyclone Biparjaw hit the Gujarat coast yesterday. Due to which there has been heavy rain. Now this storm is moving towards Rajasthan.