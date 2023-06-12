Cyclone Biparjoy taking a formidable form, alert in Gujarat-Maharashtra, PM Modi holds emergency meeting

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea is taking a formidable form. The Meteorological Department says that taking a fierce form, this storm is now moving towards the west-north direction. In view of the magnitude of the storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts of Gujarat. The Meteorological Department has said that the effect of Cyclone Biparjoy will be visible in many other states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan. The Meteorological Department has said that the effect of the storm will be visible in the neighboring country of Pakistan as well.

PM Modi emergency meetingPrime Minister Narendra Modi held an emergency meeting today i.e. on Monday regarding the possible threat of cyclone Biperjoy. He reviewed the storm with the officials and also inquired about the status of the cyclone and the measures being taken by the government.

people being taken to a safe placeIn view of the possibility of cyclonic storm Biparjoy turning into a very severe cyclonic storm and reaching the Saurashtra-Kutch coastal areas, fishing has been banned along the south and north coasts of Gujarat. Being removed from and taken to safe places. According to a figure, so far around 1300 people have been taken to safe places. At the same time, regarding the storm, the Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that Biparjoy is moving towards north-northeast by becoming an extremely severe cyclonic storm. It can cross the coasts of Saurashtra, Kutch and Mandvi as well as Karachi in Pakistan by the afternoon of June 15.

Wind will blow at a speed of 150 kilometers per hourMeteorologists say that Beeperjoy will knock on various coasts by June 15, turning into a severe storm. During this, there is a possibility of wind speed ranging from 125 to 130 kmph to 150 kmph. Officials of the Meteorological Department say that due to the effect of the storm, strong winds will blow and there will be heavy rains in many areas. At the same time, in view of the storm, the state governments have also started preparations. Officials say that Section 144 has been imposed in the coastal areas of Kutch district and the local administration is evacuating people living close to the sea in Saurashtra-Kutch areas to safer places.

It may rain from June 15The IMD has advised complete stoppage of activities like fishing in the areas likely to be affected by the storm. The department has directed fishermen not to venture into the Central Arabian Sea till June 15 and the North Arabian Sea on Monday. IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains in some areas of Kutch, Devbhoomi, Dwarka and Jamnagar in Gujarat on June 15.