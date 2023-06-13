Cyclone Biparjoy to hit Saurashtra and Kutch coasts with wind speed of 125-135 kmph: Meteorological Department

New Delhi, June 13 (Hindustan Times). Cyclonic storm Biparjoy is expected to take a sharp and severe form. It will hit Saurashtra and Kutch coasts on June 15 with a speed of 125 to 135 kmph. Director General of India Meteorological Department, Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra told that by the evening of June 15, this cyclone will cross the coastal areas of Saurashtra, Kutch and Pakistan. At that time its speed will be 125 to 135 km per hour and it can have a wide impact. There will be heavy rains on June 14 and 15.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert warning of Cyclone Biparjoy for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. The storm is located about 300 km from Devbhoomi Dwarka, 330 km west of Porbandar, 320 km south-west of Jakhau Port and 430 km south of Karachi and is moving rapidly northwards. The storm is likely to cross Jakhau Port in the evening of June 15.

At the same time, the outbreak of heat will continue in North India. In Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, the temperature may reach near 45 in the coming days. At present heatwave is continuing in Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in these parts for the coming 5 days.