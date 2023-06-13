Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ to make landfall between Mandvi and Jakhau in Gujarat on June 15

Gandhinagar, June 13 (Hindustan Times). The danger of cyclonic storm Biparjoy is continuously increasing in 7 districts of Gujarat. There is a strong possibility of its landfall at Jakhau port in Kutch. Its direction is likely to be north-east on Tuesday night. The storm is now 300 km from Porbandar, 310 km from Jakhau and 280 km from Dwarka. At present it is moving at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour.

In view of the possible threat of cyclonic storm, the state government has made various other preparations along with ensuring the safety of life and property of the people in the coastal areas of the state. Central and state government ministers are camping in 6 districts of Gujarat. At the same time, all the high officials of the state including the Chief Minister are keeping a close watch on the situation day and night.

Relief Commissioner Alok Kumar Pandey told on Tuesday that the state government is taking full vigilance to prevent loss of life due to cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ in Gujarat. Chief Secretary Rajkumar on Tuesday coordinated rescue-relief operations from Gandhinagar with Ministers in-charge, Secretaries in-charge, Collectors and District Administration of the coastal districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Rajkot districts through video conference. Took stock of the situation and gave necessary guidance.

In which Union Minister Mansukhbhai Mandaviya from Kutch, Minister Rishikeshbhai Patel, Minister of State Prafullabhai Pansheriya, Minister Kanubhai Desai from Morbi, Minister Raghavjibhai Patel from Rajkot and Minister Kunwarjibhai Bavaliya from Porbandar were present and gave necessary guidance.

Relief Commissioner Pandey said in the preparedness and review meeting of the district administration that in order to reduce the number of casualties and damage, the state government is currently laying a lot of emphasis on the task of evacuating people to safer places. So far, more than 20 thousand people have been evacuated from the affected districts to safer places. The work of evacuating people to safe places is currently underway, which will be completed by this evening.

He informed that a total of 20588 people have been evacuated to safer places including 500 in Junagadh district, 6786 in Kutch, 1500 in Jamnagar, 543 in Porbandar, 4820 in Dwarka, 408 in Gir Somnath, 2000 in Morbi and 4031 in Rajkot. . The Relief Commissioner said that 17 teams of NDRF and 12 teams of SDRF have been deployed in the cyclone-affected districts. 4 teams of NDRF have been deployed in Kutch, 3 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 3 in Rajkot, 2 in Jamnagar and one team each in Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi and Valsad. Apart from this, 3 teams have been kept in reserve in Vadodara and 1 team in Gandhinagar. SDRF has two teams each in Kutch, Jamnagar and Devbhoomi Dwarka, while one team each is deployed in Junagadh, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Patan and Banaskantha. Apart from this, a team has been kept in reserve in Surat.

Necessary equipment including electric poles have been made available at sub-stations by the teams of Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL) to restore power supply after the cyclone. Pandey said that shelter homes have been prepared at safe places in government schools and offices in the affected coastal districts. Where all necessary arrangements including accommodation, food and medicine have been made. Apart from this, sufficient quantity of medical staff and medicines and other necessary facilities have been made available in nearby health centers and government and private hospitals.

The fishermen have returned safely following the advance warning of the storm by the Meteorological Department. Pandey informed that the state government is in constant touch to provide all necessary assistance to the concerned district administration immediately for the rescue operation.