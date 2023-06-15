Cyclone Biparjoy: Tornado starts in sea with torrential rains off Gujarat coast

Ahmedabad, 15 June (Hindustan Times). After the outer line of Cyclone Biparjoy joined the coast of Gujarat, the period of rain with strong wind has started. Torrential rains have started in Devbhoomi Dwarka, Kutch and Porbandar. Due to rising water in the sea, it has spread beyond the coast. According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone will make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district between 9 pm and 10 pm on Thursday night. After this, strong winds at a speed of 125 kilometers per hour can bring havoc.

Relief Commissioner Alokkumar Pandey said that there has been a decrease in the speed of Cyclone Biparjoy in the last few hours. According to the Meteorological Department, due to the decrease in speed, the cyclone is now expected to hit the Gujarat coast around 9 to 10 pm on Thursday. The wind speed is likely to be 115-125 kmph when the potential cyclone hits the land. Only the speed of the cyclone has decreased, but as the crisis has not been averted, the administration is taking precautions by making complete preparations as a precaution.

Pandey said that the state government has so far shifted more than 94,000 citizens to safer places in 8 districts with special emphasis on relocation. Of these, 4864 people have been taken to safer places, including 4864 in Junagadh, 46823 in Kutch, 9942 in Jamnagar, 4379 in Porbandar, 10749 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 1605 in Gir Somnath, 9243 in Morbi and 6822 in Rajkot.

Wind speed and rain both will increase as it approaches

According to the Relief Commissioner, as the cyclone approaches the coast, the wind speed and rainfall will increase. A total of 2248 mm of rainfall has been recorded during the last three days in 55 tehsils of the above eight districts which are likely to be affected by the cyclone. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two days as well. The relief commissioner said that due to the warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in districts like Banaskantha and Patan of North Gujarat on June 16, after the possible cyclone hit the Gujarat coast, the concerned district administration was directed to make pre-preparations. went.

Forest animals will also be protected

Pandey told that apart from human life, wild animals can also be affected due to the possible cyclone. Keeping in mind the protection of wildlife, the Forest Department has prepared about 180 teams. Apart from this, people in residential areas have also been instructed to keep their animals in the open. The water supply department has made arrangements to provide easy drinking water to the people in the districts likely to be affected by the cyclone even if there is no power supply due to rain or strong wind. A total of 25 generator sets have been kept on standby in Kutch, Dwarka and Jamnagar to avoid adverse effect on water supply and to maintain water supply. Not only this, 5 diesel generator sets are kept ready at Morbi as back up. A Chief Engineer has been sent to Kutch and officers of the rank of Superintendent Engineer have been assigned duty in Morbi, Dwarka, Rajkot and Jamnagar.

removed trees

Teams of the Road and Building Department have been prepared with necessary machinery and diesel generators to restore road traffic by removing fallen trees. There have been 400 incidents of tree collapse in the state so far. The Relief Commissioner informed that the mobile operators are ready with the facility of intracircle roaming to prevent communication system from getting affected due to the expected cyclone. Apart from this, it has also been ensured that the use of satellite phones, wireless networks, if required, has also been ensured. Alok Kumar Pandey said that NDRF, SDRF, Police and Administration; All together the damage from this potential cyclone should be minimal; For this, working with adequate collective management.

CM holds meeting at State Emergency Operation Center

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached the State Emergency Operation Center on Thursday and held a high-level meeting to know the details of the work done by the administration to deal with the possible ‘Biparjoy’ cyclone in Gujarat. In the meeting, Patel received from the concerned officials the details of the arrangements made by the administration in the face of possible cyclone situation and gave necessary suggestions to them. In this review meeting, Chief Secretary Raj Kumar, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister K. Kailashnathan, Additional Chief Secretaries, Senior Principal Secretaries, Secretaries and officers of Revenue and Health Departments briefed Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel about the work done by their respective departments so far.