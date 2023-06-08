Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker: ‘Biparjoy’ rapidly turns into severe cyclonic storm, it will rain in these states

Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker : Biporjoy, the first cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea this year, has rapidly turned into a severe cyclonic storm. Due to this, a “slow” onset of monsoon has been predicted over Kerala and “weak” progress ahead of its southern peninsula. According to the information given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there are favorable conditions for the onset of monsoon in Kerala within two days. However, meteorologists say that the cyclonic storm is affecting the intensity of the monsoon and its onset over Kerala will be ‘mild’.

According to the Meteorological Department, it is expected to move north and turn into a very severe cyclonic storm. After this, it will move north-northwest in the next three days. However, the IMD has not yet predicted any major impact on the countries adjacent to the Arabian Sea including India, Oman, Iran and Pakistan. Weather forecasting agencies said that the storm is moving towards becoming a severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours, defying the earlier assessment.

When will monsoon rain in Jharkhand

It is noteworthy that earlier the monsoon was estimated to arrive by June 5, but this estimate proved wrong. Now according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains in Kerala are expected to be delayed for about five days. In such a situation, it can be said that monsoon can enter Kerala by June 10. In such a situation, if the monsoon winds are normal, then around June 25, monsoon rains may start in Jharkhand as well.

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ intensifies, move nearly northwards during next 24 hours, says IMDRead @ANI Story | https://t.co/mxPGF2IcGC#Cyclone #Biparjoy #IMD #ArabianSea pic.twitter.com/06jsOTf2gF

— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 7, 2023



When will monsoon rain in Bihar

It is scorching hot in Bihar these days. Monsoon is certain to be delayed in Bihar this year. If we look at the figures of the last three years, the monsoon had reached Bihar by June 13 in the years 2020, 2021 and 2022. In such a situation, there is a possibility of delay in monsoon for more than a week. In June, the highest temperature in most places of the state has been running above 40 degrees for nine consecutive days.

it will rain here

According to Skymet Weather, the severe cyclone ‘Biporjoy’ has turned into an extremely severe cyclonic storm. It will continue to move in the north direction for some time and then take a turn in the north-northwest direction. Talking about the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is likely over Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Kerala. Light to moderate rain with one or two heavy spells may occur over Tamil Nadu. Light to moderate rain is possible over Rayalaseema, Karnataka and Western Himalayas. Light rain can be seen in Rajasthan with dust storm activities. Light rain is likely over South Maharashtra, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, North Punjab and Sikkim.

