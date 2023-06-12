Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker: Cyclone Biparjoy is coming to wreak havoc, there will be heavy rain, strong wind will disturb

Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker: According to the latest update regarding Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, it has changed its course. Cyclone Biperjoy, which was earlier seen heading towards the Pakistan coast, has now changed its course. Biparjoy, which has turned into a severe storm, is now seen moving in the north-northeast direction. According to the latest bulletin issued by the Meteorological Department, it may hit the northern Gujarat coast on June 15.

In a bulletin of the Regional Specialized Meteorological Center (RSMC) of the Meteorological Department, information has been given in this regard and it has been said that due to the severe cyclone, storm waves 2-3 meters high will be seen rising in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast. Apart from this, the possibility of large-scale damage due to the storm has been expressed. In the western coastal districts of Gujarat, conditions may arise due to severe rains and floods due to the storm.

Heavy rain likely between June 13 and 15

In view of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, the Gujarat government is deploying National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in the coastal areas and will set up shelter centers in six districts. The situation will be clear in the coming days about where the storm will hit the land in the coastal region. An official said that Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts are likely to be affected by the cyclone due to heavy rains and wind speed up to 150 kilometers (km) per hour between June 13 and 15. Is.

government on alert mode

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone is very likely to cross Saurashtra-Kutch and Karachi coast on June 15 afternoon with wind speed reaching 125-130 kmph gusting to 150 kmph. Relief Commissioner Alok Pandey told reporters that Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with district magistrates of coastal districts, representatives of the Army, Navy and Indian Coast Guard and officials of various departments. Officers of various departments have been instructed to prepare well in advance and coordinate to minimize the impact of the cyclone in the coastal districts.

Weather Forecast LIVE: Alert regarding very severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, know how the weather is going to be today

Advice to completely stop fishing activities

The IMD has issued a warning of heavy rains on June 14 and 15 in Kutch, Devbhoomi, Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Mori districts. The IMD said in the bulletin that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places on June 14 and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in the affected districts on June 15. The Meteorological Department said that the active “Biparjoy” over the East Central Arabian Sea moved towards the north-east at a speed of eight kilometers per hour at 4.30 pm on Sunday. IMD has advised complete stop of fishing activities in the affected areas and directed fishermen not to venture into Central Arabian Sea and North Arabian Sea between 12 to 15 June and along and off Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till 15 June Has been given.

with language input

Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker