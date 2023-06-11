Cyclone Biparjoy Tracker: Will the severe storm ‘Biparjoy’ create havoc? It will rain here, IMD alerts

weather forecast today : In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, heatwave has troubled people. The people of Delhi-NCR are also seen suffering from the humid heat. Meanwhile, the latest report of the Meteorological Department is going to give relief. In fact Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ There is every possibility of turning into a storm in the next few hours. Due to this, there is a possibility of change in the weather of many states. There is a possibility of decrease in temperature due to strong winds and rain.

The Meteorological Department said that the very severe cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is likely to turn into an extremely severe cyclonic storm, but it is not expected to hit the Gujarat coast. The cyclone is expected to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from the Porbandar coast, but there is a possibility of gale and strong winds in Gujarat during the next five days. The IMD said that very severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next few hours. He said that it is likely to move slowly north-northeastwards during the next three days before moving north-northwestwards.

Where is Biperjoy now?

In the latest update, the Meteorological Department said that the very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS), ‘Biparjoy’ at latitude 17.4N and longitude 67.3E, is about 600 km WSW of Mumbai, 530 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 830 km south of Karachi. is concentrated. It is likely to reach around Pakistan and near Saurashtra and Kutch coast in the afternoon of June 15.

VSVS Biparjoy over eastcentral Arabian Sea at 0230 hours IST of 11th June, 2023 about 510 km south-southwest of Porbandar. To intensify into an ESCS during next 06 hours. To reach near Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coasts around afternoon of 15th June, 2023 as a VSCS pic.twitter.com/fE47T9gOna

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 10, 2023



Thunderstorm expected in Gujarat for next five days

Ahmedabad (India Meteorological Department) Center director Manorama Mohanty said that there is a possibility of thunderstorms in Gujarat in the next five days, especially in the Saurashtra-Kutch region, the wind speed will be high. Mohanty said that during the next two days, wind speed of 30-40 kmph could be seen over Saurashtra-Kutch region. Thereafter, wind speed reaching 30-50 kmph gusting to 50 kmph is expected in the region.

NDRF ready

The authorities have sent National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to Porbandar, Gir Somnath and Valsad districts. The Indian Coast Guard has advised the fishermen community and sailors of Gujarat, Daman and Diu to take necessary precautions and safety measures.