Cyclone Biparjoy: Viparous form of Biparjoy will be seen in a few hours, there will be heavy rain in these states

Cyclone Biparjoy: The speed of Cyclone Biparjoy is gradually increasing. It is moving fast towards north and northeast. The Meteorological Department has said that its speed will increase further in the coming times. Due to this, there is a possibility of heavy rains in many states. Giving this information, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours. Due to this cyclonic storm Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea, there may be heavy rains in many other states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya.

In view of the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy brewing in the Arabian Sea, Indian Coast Guard Region North West has initiated outreach to advise the fishing community, mariners and stakeholders of Gujarat, Daman and Diu to take necessary precautions and safety measures. Indian Coast Guard units are sending regular advisories to ships at sea through ships, aircraft and radar stations. At the same time, members of the Indian Coast Guard are advising fishermen to take precautions. In view of the storm, they have been advised not to go into the deep sea.

#WATCH , In view of the severe cyclonic storm ‘BIPARJOY’ forming in Arabian Sea, Indian Coast Guard Region – North West has initiated outreach to advise fishing community, mariners & stakeholders of Gujarat, Daman & Diu to take necessary precautions & safety measures. Indian… pic.twitter.com/SaT33YLe96

— ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2023



Ports issued warnings Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea is moving towards the north. In view of the storm, fishermen have been asked to return to the coast from deep sea areas and ports have been directed to issue remote warning signals. The meteorological department said the state’s coastal areas were affected by the first cyclone to hit the Arabian Sea this year. Light rain and thundershowers are expected in IMD. The India Meteorological Department has said that the very severe cyclonic storm BIPARJOY is moving north-northwestwards over the east-central Arabian Sea.

Wind can blow at a speed of 65 mph knotsManorama Mohanty, director of IMD’s Meteorological Center in Ahmedabad, has said that due to this cyclone, the wind speed can go up to 45 to 55 knots per hour on June 11 and 12. During this, the wind speed can also touch the mark of 65 knots. Due to the cyclone, light rain and thundershowers are expected in the coastal areas including South Gujarat and Saurashtra. All ports have been asked to issue remote warning signals. with language input