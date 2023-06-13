Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall on June 15, wind will blow at a speed of 150 KM/H with heavy rain, army alert

Cyclone Biporjoy: Biparjoy, a cyclonic storm formed in the Arabian Sea, has taken a fierce form. It will reach Gujarat by June 15. It is expected that this storm can cause severe devastation in many districts. Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar of Gujarat will see its maximum impact. The IMD has said about the storm that Biparjoy has weakened from an extremely severe cyclone to an extremely severe cyclone on Tuesday. It is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch coasts near Jakhau port in the evening of June 15. During this, winds are expected to blow at a maximum speed of 150 kilometers per hour.

Biperjoy can cause havocIMD has said that Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar districts in Gujarat may receive more than 20 cm of rain from June 13 to 15. IMD has also said that more than 25 cm of rain may occur in these areas. According to IMD, there are chances of heavy to very heavy rains in Rajkot, Morbi and Junagadh. Winds can blow at a speed of 145 kilometers per hour on June 15 in these districts. Strong winds and rain can cause widespread damage to standing crops, homes, roads, power and communication poles, and flooding evacuation routes.

When will Cyclone Biparjoy make landfall?At present, the cyclonic storm Biparjoy is in the Arabian Sea only. It is growing rapidly in the coastal areas of Pakistan and India. It is expected that it will make landfall on Thursday. At the time of landfall, the speed of the storm can exceed 150 kilometers per hour. According to IMD, on June 15, Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall in the coastal areas from Jakhau-Nalia in Kutch to Karachi in Pakistan. During this, there may be heavy rain with strong wind.

what is landfallCyclone Biparjoy is making landfall on June 15. In such a situation, the question arises that what is the meaning of the landfall of the storm. Actually, when a cyclone reaches the surface rising from the sea, it is called the landfall of the cyclone. In this condition, the effect of the storm starts appearing on the ground after the water. In such a situation, its effect starts appearing on the ground after water. Along with the sandfall of the storm, there is heavy rain with strong wind in the affected areas.

army tightens

Here, in view of the horrors of Biparjoy storm, the Indian Army has also geared up. After the arrival of severe storm Biparjoy in Gujarat, the army has made full preparations to help the local people. Flood relief columns have been rehearsed at Bhuj, Jamnagar, Gandhidham, Dhrangadhra, Vadodara and Gandhinagar as well as at Naliya, Dwarka and Amreli.

