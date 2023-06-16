Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ wreaks havoc, two killed, see picture

Cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, which wreaked havoc in Saurashtra-Kutch region, reduced in intensity to ‘severe’ to ‘severe’ category a few hours after making landfall in Gujarat coast.

Biporjoy Cyclone alert

According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclone has moved towards the northeast and it has weakened. By evening it will turn into a depression over South Rajasthan.

Biporjoy Cyclone updates

Due to strong winds and heavy rains caused by the cyclone, a large number of trees and electric poles were uprooted and sea water flooded the low-lying villages, affecting life.

Biporjoy cyclone news

A man and his son lost their lives while rescuing their goats stuck in a swollen drain in Bhavnagar amid heavy rains. Strong winds uprooted hundreds of trees, damaged communication towers and reduced visibility to zero in some areas due to the dust storm. Electric wires and poles were uprooted by the strong winds, causing power failure in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil.

Biporjoy Cyclone photo

In view of the cyclone, several teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are deployed for relief and rescue operations in several districts.