Cyclone Biparjoy’s stormy move changed the weather of the country

Ahmedabad / New Delhi, June 16 (Hindustan Times). Cyclone Biparjoy, which originated from the south-central Arabian Sea on June 6, has now moved towards Rajasthan after passing through 940 villages in Gujarat. According to the India Meteorological Department, Biparjoy has affected the weather in many regions of the country. Due to the landfall, there will be heavy rains in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh which are reeling under heat in the next four days. Weather forecasting agency Skymet also has the same forecast.

Biparjoy has now moved towards land after making landfall near Jakhou Port in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Under its influence, strong winds and heavy rains have badly affected Kutch and Saurashtra. Due to the strong wind, trees, hoardings and electric poles were uprooted at many places and tin sheds were blown away from the houses. Many areas were plunged into darkness. The situation was made worse by the high waves. In some places the waves were rising up to seven and a half meters. Due to Biparjoy, 940 villages of Gujarat were affected and two people died.

Taking precautions, the central and state governments had already evacuated more than one lakh people from the coastal areas to safer places. The ports were closed. The operation of flights and trains was stopped. Western Railway has canceled around 99 trains.

The rain accompanied by strong wind started hours before the cyclone hit the coastal parts. The wind speed at different places was around 115 to 140 kmph at the time the cyclone hit the coast near Jakhau. Biparjoy is the second strongest cyclone in the last three years. Earlier in May 2021, ‘Tocte’ created havoc. Biparjoy has also become the longest-lived cyclone in the Arabian Sea.

The India Meteorological Department estimates that the speed of the cyclonic wind started slowing down from around eight o’clock on Friday morning. Although the rain will continue. Gradually the cyclone will move towards the west. There is a possibility of partial damage due to rain with strong wind in the border districts of Rajasthan. On June 17, Rajasthan may receive up to 20 cm of rain.

After Rajasthan, the cyclone will move towards Delhi-Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. From June 18, for the next one or two days, wind speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour is likely to blow in the areas around Delhi. It may also rain in some places. After this, there will be a drop in the temperature of entire North India. Due to the impact of the cyclone in Bihar and Jharkhand, the temperature will also drop after June 18.

Ahmedabad Bureau of Hindustan News says that all schools in Gir Somnath, Ahmedabad and Navsari remained closed today (Friday). Cyclonic storm Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau port in Gujarat’s Kutch district at around 6 pm on Thursday. This commotion continued till midnight. During this, heavy rain and wind speed of 100 km per hour occurred in Saurashtra-Kutch. Visibility has reduced in the districts of Kutch, Dwarka, Jamnagar and Gir Somnath due to strong wind and rain.

The entrance gate of Sujapar village of Abdasa became razed to the ground. A large number of date palm trees have collapsed in Kutch. All windmills in Kutch district have been shut down. The administration has informed to keep the windmill closed till June 17. The Gujarat Public Service Commission has announced the cancellation of the examination of Assistant Conservator of Forests. This exam was to be held on 19, 21 and 23 June.