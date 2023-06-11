Cyclone Biporjoy: Alert! Biparjoy turning into a fierce storm, wind will blow at a speed of 75 km

Cyclone Biporjoy: Biparjoy cyclone has turned into a severe cyclonic storm. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today i.e. on Sunday that around the afternoon of June 15, this storm can pass through Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts. IMD said that the very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy active over east central Arabian Sea lay centered about 480 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch on Sunday morning. .

IMD tweeted that VSCS (Severe Cyclonic Storm) Biparjoy turned into ESCS (Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm) at 5.50 am today. It lay centered about 480 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 530 km south-southwest of Dwarka and 610 km south-southwest of Naliya in Kutch. It will intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm around the afternoon of June 15, the IMD said. VSCS) can pass through Saurashtra-Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts.

Wind will blow at a speed of 75 kmThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its ongoing advisory on Sunday that winds with a speed of 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph would prevail along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coast. In the consultation of the Meteorological Department, it has also been said that on Monday, winds will blow at a speed of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour, which can increase up to 65 kilometers per hour. Winds will blow at a speed of 50-60 kmph, which can reach 70 kmph, on Tuesday and Wednesday. IMD said that similarly on Thursday, winds will blow at a speed of 55 to 65 kmph, which can reach 75 kmph. Can reach hours.

Meteorological Department issued a warningThe Meteorological Department has advised to completely stop fishing activities in the potential areas. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Central Arabian Sea and North Arabian Sea from June 12 to 15 and near Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till June 15. The IMD has advised people who have gone to sea to return to the coast. The department has said to keep a close vigil in the areas, monitor the situation regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures.