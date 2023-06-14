Cyclone Biporjoy: Biporjoy will knock tomorrow, 33 teams of NDRF ready, it will rain heavily by the time of landfall

33 teams of NDRF were formed



A total of 33 teams have been tasked by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out relief and rescue operations in Gujarat and Maharashtra ahead of the possible landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy near Jakhau port in Kutch district of Gujarat. 18 teams of NDRF have been kept in Gujarat, one has been deployed in Diu.

90 meter transmission tower toppled

All India Radio on Wednesday broke its 90-metre-high transmission tower tied with a rope in Dwarka, Gujarat, amid cyclone Biparjoy forecast to hit Kutch and Saurashtra regions on Thursday. The official statement said that this has been done to prevent any accident and reduce the loss of life and property in the surrounding areas. Structural experts from the National Institute of Technology, Surat, and Prasar Bharati’s civil construction unit had recommended the removal of the 35-year-old tower in January after a safety audit of the structure.

earthquake before the storm

Earthquake tremors were felt in Gujarat before Biparjoy storm. The intensity of the earthquake in the Richter scale was 3.5.

Pakistan may be further battered by the cyclone

Pakistan, which is facing serious economic crisis, may get worse. According to a Bloomberg report, Cyclone Biperjoy is going to hit Pakistan at a time when the country is already facing severe economic crisis. Bloomberg said that Pakistan has to pay a debt of about $ 22 billion in the financial year 2024. Pakistan is pleading for help to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund to avoid default. Bloomberg reported that its economic growth slowed to 0.29 percent at the end of June, which is one of the lowest rates in its history.

Rajnath Singh reviewed meeting

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh has spoken to the three army chiefs regarding Cyclone Biparjoy. The Defense Minister also reviewed the preparedness of the armed forces for the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. The Armed Forces are ready to provide all possible assistance to the civil authorities to deal with any situation or contingency due to the cyclone.

Yunus was a master weapons trainer and was providing weapons training to the youth recruited by PFI in the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region. He was also the PE Training State Coordinator for these two states in the Nizamabad PFI case, said the NIA.

— ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2023



biperjoy will collide tomorrow

Cyclone Biparjoy will hit the coast of Gujarat tomorrow i.e. on 15th June. Due to Cyclone Biparjoy, an alert has been issued in 9 districts of Gujarat. The Meteorological Department told that due to the storm, there is a possibility of heavy rain with strong wind. The Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert for today and Red Alert for tomorrow.

Many villages in Kutch were evacuated

In view of the threat of cyclonic storm, people are being evacuated from Mandvi block of Kutch to safer places.

The work of taking people to safe places continues for two days

Amid apprehension of devastation from Biparjoy, NDRF DIG Mohsin Shahidi said that the work of evacuating people to safer places is going on in Gujarat for two days. It is our endeavor that people stay in safe places at the time of landfall of the cyclone.

Rain with strong wind in Saurashtra and Kutch

There is a possibility of heavy rains in Gujarat’s Saurashtra, North Gujarat, Dwarka, Kutch, Junagadh and Morbi, which can cause extensive damage. Keeping this in mind, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert.

Many trains canceled due to Biparjoy

Due to the cyclone in Kutch and Saurashtra, Railways has canceled more than 40 trains as a precautionary measure. Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall near Jakhau port on the evening of June 15.

Alert in nine states, thousands sent to safe places

In view of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert in nine states. So far 27000 people have been shifted to safer places.

red alert for kutch and saurashtra

The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch today. By the evening of June 15, this storm will cross the Jakhau port. The SDRF team is fully prepared to deal with the storm.

cyclonic storm biparjoy In view of this, the Meteorological Department has issued a high alert in 8 districts of Gujarat. The central government is constantly monitoring the situation. More than 37 thousand people living in eight districts have been shifted to safer places. NDRF And SDRK teams have been deployed.

Cyclone Warning for Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts: RED MESSAGE. VSCS BIPARJOY at 0830 IST of today over NE Arabian Sea near lat 21.9N & long 66.3E,about 280km WSW of Jakhau Port (Gujarat) and 290km WSW of Devbhumi Dwarka. To cross near Jakhau Port by evening of 15th June as VSCS. pic.twitter.com/9nrBI7ah8q

— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 14, 2023



No chance of landfall in Dwarka

SDM Dwarka said today that the cyclone has moved towards west and it is not likely to make landfall in Dwarka. We have shifted around 4,500 people from the coastal areas to various shelter homes. We have one team each of NDRF in Dwarka and Okha and teams of SDRF and Army.

Biparjoy Cyclone: ​​Storm moving at a speed of 165 km per hour, high alert in the coastal area of ​​Gujarat biparjoy effect on maharashtra