Cyclone Biporjoy can cause heavy destruction in these districts of Gujarat, IMD issued alert

Cyclone Biporjoy status live : cyclonic storm ‘bipperjoy‘ can cause extensive damage. This forecast was issued today by India Meteorological Department (IMD).imd) has been issued by IMD estimates that cyclonic storm Biparjoy can cause maximum devastation in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat.

It is raining in many areas of Gujarat

In the forecast released by the Meteorological Department this afternoon, it has been said that due to Cyclone Biparjoy, the intensity of rain will increase gradually in Gujarat. Due to the effect of Biparjoy, rain has started in the coastal areas of Gujarat, which is expected to intensify further in the next two days. Light to moderate rainfall with heavy falls at a few places very likely over coastal districts of Saurashtra and Kutch today.

Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall on June 15

According to the Meteorological Department, the cyclonic storm will make landfall on June 15, due to which there will be heavy to very heavy rains in the coastal areas and heavy rains at different places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar. Apart from this, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Gujarat’s Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi and some areas of Junagadh.

IMD issues red alert

IMD has issued a red alert for June 15 and 16, as there will be heavy rains in many areas of Gujarat during these two days. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over North Gujarat and adjoining South Rajasthan on June 16.

Winds will run at a speed of 150 kilometers per hour

The IMD has said in one of its bulletins that the cyclonic storm Biparjoy will move north and north-east by the morning of June 14. Then by June 15, this storm will hit the coasts as a severe cyclonic storm, due to which winds will blow at a speed of 125 to 150 kilometers per hour. Because of which heavy losses are possible in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Kutch and Morbi districts of Gujarat.

Breaking News Live: Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Jammu-Kashmir