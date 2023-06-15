Cyclone Biporjoy: Cyclone Biporjoy halted train speed, 99 canceled, 39 short-terminated

cyclonic storm biparjoy It has knocked near Jakhau port in Kutch district of Gujarat and the process of its collision has started. Along with this, the storm has started showing its fierce form. Heavy rains and strong thunderstorms are also going on in many districts of the state. So far 150-200 electric poles and 180-200 trees have fallen due to the storm. The speed of the train has also been affected due to the cyclonic storm.

99 trains canceled and 39 trains short-terminated

99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains have been short-terminated, said Sumit Thakur, Public Relations Officer of Western Railway. Is. He also informed that 23 trains have been cancelled, 3 trains have been short terminated and 7 trains have been short-originated.

The process of hitting the cyclone will continue till midnight

imd The process of landfall of the cyclone started after the entry of dense convective clouds into Kutch and Devbhoomi Dwarka districts, Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said. It will be completed by midnight. Trees were uprooted in Devbhoomi Dwarka district due to strong winds after the cyclone hit the coast of Kutch, injuring three people.

23 trains have been cancelled, 3 trains short-terminated and 7 trains short-originated. With this, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 trains have been short-terminated, while 38 trains short-originated as a precautionary measure, in view of safety of passengers & train operations…

Army personnel deployed in view of cyclone

In the wake of the cyclone, apart from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Air Force, Navy and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were deployed for relief and rescue work.

Cyclone Biporjoy: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaked havoc in Gujarat’s Saurashtra and Kutch, three injured due to strong storm and rain

More than one lakh people homeless due to cyclone

More than one lakh people have been evacuated from eight coastal districts in view of the possibility of heavy rains with strong winds ahead of the cyclone’s collision process. Of the 94,427 people evacuated so far, 46,800 are in Kutch district, 10,749 in Devbhoomi Dwarka, 9,942 in Jamnagar, 9,243 in Morbi, 6,822 in Rajkot, 4,864 in Junagadh, 4,379 in Porbandar and Gir Somnath districts, a state government release said. 1,605 people have been evacuated.