Cyclone Biporjoy: Cyclonic storm Biporjoy moving fast, INS Hansa and Shikra deployed

cyclonic storm biparjoy Before hitting the coast of Gujarat and Maharashtra, its effect is being seen on the Mandvi beach of Kutch. The waves are rising high in the sea. Preparations have been started in both the states for rescue from the storm. INS Hansa and Shikra have also been deployed. Hansa has been kept in Goa while Shikra has been put on alert in Mumbai.

33 NDRF teams formed for relief and rescue operations in Maharashtra, Gujarat

A total of 33 teams have been tasked by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to carry out relief and rescue operations in Gujarat and Maharashtra. 18 teams of NDRF have been kept in Gujarat, one has been deployed in Diu. Four NDRF teams have been deployed in Kutch district, three each in Rajkot and Devbhoomi Dwarka, two in Jamnagar, one team each in Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Morbi, Valsad and Gandhinagar.

Five of the 14 teams in Maharashtra were deployed in Mumbai

Of the total 14 NDRF teams in Maharashtra, five have been deployed in Mumbai while the rest have been kept on standby. Each of these teams has around 35-40 personnel and is equipped with tree and pole cutters, electric saws, inflatable boats and medicines and relief material for common ailments, he said.

Pak may be battered by Biparjoy cyclone, Bloomberg reports – after floods, it is no longer in a position to withstand the storm

The authorities have so far evacuated about 50,000 people from the state’s coastal areas and shifted them to temporary shelter camps ahead of the possible landfall of the powerful cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ near Jakhau port in Kutch district of Gujarat.

Strong wind and heavy rain in Saurashtra and Kutch

Saurashtra and Kutch region faced strong winds and heavy rains. IMD said that ‘Biparjoy’ is set to change course on Wednesday and move in the north-east direction towards Kutch and Saurashtra and it will hit near Jakhau port on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday spoke to the three service chiefs and reviewed the preparedness of the armed forces to deal with the impact of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.

where is the cyclone now

It is being told that the cyclone is still about 290 kilometers away from Kutch. The IMD said in a bulletin that with the cyclone reaching the Gujarat coast on June 15, the intensity of rain will increase in the state and very heavy to very heavy rains are expected at a few places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar.

As a precautionary measure, about 50 thousand people have been evacuated from the coastal areas and shifted to safe shelter camps. Of them, 18,000 have been shifted to camps in Kutch district, while others have been shifted to safer places in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Morbi and Rajkot.