Cyclone Biporjoy: Cyclonic storm ‘Biporjoy’ will wreak havoc? IMD issued alert regarding heavy rain

Amidst the delay in monsoon in the country cyclonic storm biparjoy The danger of The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that the pressure area in the Arabian Sea is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. In view of this, it has been asked to activate the Distant Cautionary-1 (DC-1) signal at all the ports of North and South Gujarat coasts.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea

The Indian Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea in view of the possibility of cyclone and bad weather. Meteorological director Manorama Mohanty told reporters in Ahmedabad, “We have issued a warning to fishermen not to venture into the sea.” This warning is for the ports of North Gujarat. If fishermen are fishing in the deep sea (North or South Gujarat), they should return immediately.

Cyclone likely to hit in 24 hours

imd In a statement, the depression has formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and is about 920 km west-southwest of Goa, 1120 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 1160 km south of Porbandar and 1160 km south of Porbandar at 5.30 am IST on Tuesday. Was centered 1520 km south of Karachi. It said that it is very likely to move nearly northwards and into a cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours.

IMD expressed the possibility of heavy rain

The Meteorological Department has not yet expressed the forecast that the cyclonic storm will hit the Gujarat coast. This cyclone is likely to turn into a severe cyclonic storm. However, it may bring rain in coastal areas and strong winds, the IMD said.