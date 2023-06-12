Cyclone Biporjoy: Landfall will happen in Jakhau port of Kutch, winds can run at a speed of 190 km/h

Cyclone Biparjoy has assumed a very dangerous form and it is expected to make landfall near Jakhau port in Kutch district of Gujarat on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) gave this information on Monday and said that the maximum wind speed has reached 150 kilometers per hour.

issued alert

Officials said that people living near the coast in the coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh and Morbi are being evacuated to safer places. Along with this, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea for fishing and warning signs have been put up at ports.

Instructions not to go to sea till June 16

Director of IMD Ahmedabad Center Manorama Mohanty said, the cyclone is expected to hit near Jakhau port. It will reach the coast of Gujarat on June 15 around noon. Before this, winds will blow at a speed of 135-145 kmph to 150 kmph and there will be very heavy rain. He said that a warning of heavy rain has been issued for Saurashtra-Kutch and other areas on June 15-16 and fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea till June 16.

7,500 people were evacuated to safer places

According to officials, around 7,500 people have been shifted to safer places and the operation to evacuate residents of villages up to 10 km from the coast in Kutch-Saurashtra districts will begin on Tuesday. Around 3,000 people from 31 villages in Porbandar and around 1,500 people in Devbhoomi Dwarka have been evacuated to safer places.

3 thousand fishermen were evacuated to safe places

Around 3,000 people, mainly fishermen and laborers working at a port, have been shifted to Kandla, said Amit Arora, District Magistrate of Kutch. Residents of some slums near the sea have also been shifted to Mandvi. About 23,000 people from villages located within 10 km radius from the coast will be taken to the camp on Tuesday. Section 144 has been imposed in the coastal areas of Kutch district and all schools and colleges have been closed till June 15. Meanwhile, parts of coastal districts of South and North Gujarat – Valsad, Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli received light rain on Monday morning.

NDRF team deployed

According to officials, teams of National and State Disaster Response Forces (NDRF and SDRF) have been kept ready in the affected districts and the administration is in touch with the Army, Navy and Indian Coast Guard. In the latest bulletin issued during the day, the cyclone moved northwards with a speed of 7 kmph and lay about 320 km south-southwest of Porbandar, 360 km south-southwest of Devbhoomi Dwarka, 440 km south of Jakhau port, the Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin issued during the day. , was located 440 km south-southwest of Naliya and 620 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

Winds can run at a speed of 190 kilometers per hour

According to the department, the cyclone is expected to move north by the morning of June 14. The Center has directed the state government to regulate coastal and offshore activities and to evacuate people from the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch, including Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Junagadh and Morbi. The IMD has warned of very heavy rainfall at a few places in Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts on June 15. The IMD has also said that the wind speed in the sea can be up to 190 kmph.

Cyclone Biparjoy: Cyclone Biparjoy is coming to wreak havoc, there will be heavy rain, PM Modi becomes active imd