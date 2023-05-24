Cyclone in Jharkhand: Thunderstorm warning with rain in Ranchi, hailstorm alert in these districts

India Meteorological Department (IMD) located at Ranchi weather station Has issued Orange Alert for two days in Jharkhand. Along with this, an alert has also been issued for rain and thunderclap in the capital Ranchi for several days. It has been told by the Meteorological Department that on May 24 and 25, hail may fall in many districts of Jharkhand. The Meteorological Department has also warned of strong winds along with rain and thundershowers at some places.

Strong winds will blow with rain, thunderclap in Jharkhand

The Meteorological Center issued a warning saying that on Wednesday in Deoghar, Dhanbad, Dumka, Giridih, Godda, Jamtara, Pakur and Sahibganj districts hailstorm Might be possible. There is also a possibility of thunderstorm along with rain at some places in the state. During this, strong winds can also blow at a speed of 40 to 50 km. The maximum wind speed can go up to 60 km.

Hail will fall in Santal Pargana, Dhanbad and Giridih

Similarly, on May 25 (Thursday) too, apart from all the districts of Santal Pargana, hailstorm may also fall in Dhanbad and Giridih. Yellow alert has also been issued for the entire state. That is, there will be rain at some places in the state on Thursday. Thunderstorms can also happen. Like Wednesday, strong winds can blow at a speed of up to 60 km on Thursday.

It will rain in Jharkhand till May 28

The Weather Forecasting Officer has said that after May 24 and 25, rain would continue in some parts of the state on May 26, 27 and 28 as well. Clouds will thunder and there is a possibility of rain. The people of the capital Ranchi can get some relief from the heat. It will be partly cloudy from 24 to 27 May. It may also rain at isolated places.

Ranchi temperature may drop up to 37 degree centigrade

In the capital Ranchi, the maximum temperature can fall up to 37 degree centigrade, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 23 to 24 degree. Today’s temperature was 40 degrees, which is expected to decrease to 37 degrees in the next two days. After that the temperature will start increasing again. On May 28, the highest temperature can again reach 39 degrees.

Weather will change due to cyclonic circulation in Jharkhand

Releasing the temperature forecast, the Meteorological Department has said that in the next three days, there may be a gradual drop in the maximum temperature by 2 to 3 degree centigrade in the state. After this, there will be no change in temperature for the next two days. The Meteorological Department has told that due to the cyclonic circulation in Jharkhand, there will be a change in the weather.