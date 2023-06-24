Cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal, there will be heavy rain in Jharkhand, Orange alert issued

Jharkhand Weather: Once again a cyclone is forming in the Bay of Bengal. Its effect will also be seen on Jharkhand. According to the Meteorological Department, due to this cyclone, there may be good rains in many districts of the state on 25 and 26 June. At the same time, the monsoon has reached many districts of Palamu division. It is expected to pass through Jharkhand by Saturday. According to Abhishek Anand, scientist in-charge of the Meteorological Center, there is a warning of heavy rain in many areas of Jharkhand on Sunday and Monday.

Heavy rain forecast in these areas

It may rain on Sunday, June 25 in the southern and adjacent central parts of the state. On June 26, heavy rains are expected in South and Central Jharkhand as well as in North Western areas. After the rain, the maximum temperature may drop by four to five degrees Celsius. There is a strong possibility of thunder and lightning at many places on 24th June. With this warning, the Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert.

Meteorological Department’s appeal to the people

The Meteorological Department has appealed to the people to be safe. The department has urged people to be alert and safe. Do not stay under trees in this season, stay away from electric poles. Take refuge in a safe place. A special appeal has been made to the farmers not to go to the fields until the weather is normal.

More than 65 mm of rain in canopy on Friday

Let us tell you that since the monsoon entered Jharkhand, the temperature in many districts of the state has come down. People have also got a lot of relief from the heat. Everyday it is raining in many areas. On Friday, the highest rainfall in the state has been recorded in Chandwa. According to the meteorological center, Latehar’s canopy received more than 65 mm of rain. 56 mm of rain has been received in Garhwa, 32 in Kurged, 32 mm in Bariatu. 31 in Chaibasa, around 25 mm in Latehar.

