Cyclonic storm: Biparjoy’s approach towards the area between India and Pakistan, increased danger at Jakhau port

Ahmedabad, 10 June (Hindustan Times). Due to the cyclonic storm Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea, extra vigilance is being exercised in the coastal region of Gujarat. The administration of all the coastal districts has been put on standby. At present, Biparjoy cyclone is about 600 km away from Porbandar and its direction is between Pakistan and Gujarat at a speed of 9 km per hour. Its direction is towards Jakhau port in Kutch district of Gujarat. Mockdrill was also carried out in sea with monitoring from helicopter. The administration has got the announcement done in the sea through Coast Guard boat. Through this, all the fishermen have been appealed to return from the sea.

Cyclonic storm Biparjoy is moving towards Gujarat and Pakistan. But, it is seen spreading towards Jakhau port in Kutch district. Because of this, the administration is on alert mode regarding the apprehension of danger. The landfall direction of the storm will be known in the next 24 hours. Due to this, there is a possibility of rain with strong wind in Kutch and Saurashtra. The storm will be more effective in 36 hours. The wind speed will also increase in Gujarat in two days. Due to the storm, there is a possibility of wind blowing at a speed of 100 kilometers per hour for the next 3 days. Sea waves are going up to a height of 15 feet near Jaffrabad. It rained with strong wind in Jamnagar. High waves were observed in the seas of Bhavnagar, Amreli, Jamnagar, Mangrol, Porbandar, Una, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Daman and Dwarka.

According to the information released by the Meteorological Department, Biparjoy storm is currently 600 km away from South West Porbandar. Slowly he is coming closer. Frequent changes in the path of cyclonic storms remain a matter of concern for the administration. There is a possibility of the storm spreading towards Jakhou. The administration is on alert regarding the threat of cyclonic storm Biparjoy during the next 3-4 days in Gujarat. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel had a review meeting on Friday evening. In this meeting, conferencing was done with the officials of all the 13 districts situated on the sea coast.

Movement on beaches stopped, Girnar ropeway closed

The movement of tourists has been banned till June 13 at Dumas and Suvali beach in Surat. A police guard has been set up here. The movement of people has been stopped till June 14 on the Tithal beach of Valsad. The Mandvi beach of Kutch has been closed from June 9 to June 12. Girnar ropeway has also been closed. Wind is blowing at a speed of 80 km per hour on Mount Girnar. Two NDRF teams have been dispatched to Porbandar and Gir-Somnath and Valsad. A warning has been issued to the people of the sea shore that on June 13, the wind will blow at a speed of 70 kilometers per hour.