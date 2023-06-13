Cyclonic storm: Meteorological Department issued Orange Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch

Ahmedabad/New Delhi, June 13 (HS). The cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’ formed in the Arabian Sea has increased the concern of meteorologists as well as the Gujarat government. Within the next 48 hours, this storm will hit the coasts of Saurashtra and Kutch.

The Meteorological Department issued a cyclone warning for Saurashtra and Kutch coasts, saying that the storm is about 300 km from Porbandar, 290 km south of Devbhoomi Dwarka, 340 km south-southwest of Jakhau Port, 350 km south-southwest of Naliya. It is still on the ground and is moving rapidly to the north. By the evening of June 15, the waves of the storm will pass near Jakhau port (Gujarat). According to the Meteorological Department, this storm is of dangerous category.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the effect of cyclonic storm Biparjoy has started appearing on the coasts of Gujarat. High waves have started rising on the sea shores. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of heavy rains in many areas of Gujarat from Wednesday. Heavy rain is likely in many coastal areas of Gujarat on June 14-15.

Meetings are being held at many levels including the Prime Minister, the Home Minister regarding this storm. The local administration has taken necessary steps to deal with the storm and people living in these areas are being shifted to safer places.